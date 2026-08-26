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The live GIGAFLY price today is 0 USD.GIGAFLY market cap is 64,560 USD. Track real-time GIGAFLY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live GIGAFLY price today is 0 USD.GIGAFLY market cap is 64,560 USD. Track real-time GIGAFLY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About GIGAFLY

GIGAFLY Price Info

What is GIGAFLY

GIGAFLY Official Website

GIGAFLY Tokenomics

GIGAFLY Price Forecast

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GIGAFLY Price (GIGAFLY)

Unlisted

1 GIGAFLY to USD Live Price:

$0.00006459
$0.00006459$0.00006459
-28.36%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
GIGAFLY (GIGAFLY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 12:45:38 (UTC+8)

GIGAFLY Price Today

The live GIGAFLY (GIGAFLY) price today is $ 0, with a 30.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current GIGAFLY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GIGAFLY.

GIGAFLY currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 64,560, with a circulating supply of 1.00B GIGAFLY. During the last 24 hours, GIGAFLY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GIGAFLY moved +0.13% in the last hour and +106.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

GIGAFLY (GIGAFLY) Market Information

$ 64.56K
$ 64.56K$ 64.56K

--
----

$ 64.56K
$ 64.56K$ 64.56K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of GIGAFLY is $ 64.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GIGAFLY is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 64.56K.

GIGAFLY Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.13%

-30.42%

+106.77%

+106.77%

Price Prediction for GIGAFLY

GIGAFLY (GIGAFLY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GIGAFLY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
GIGAFLY (GIGAFLY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of GIGAFLY could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price GIGAFLY will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GIGAFLY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking GIGAFLY Price Prediction.

What is GIGAFLY (GIGAFLY)

Gigafly is a meme posted on the 'arty since early-mid 2024 which depicts an AI gigachad standing atop a giant fly, or perhaps a miniscule gigachad atop a normal-sized fly. Whatever it is, there is more than meets the eye with this seemingly harmless GIF, and its innocuous appearance may actually conceal something far more sinister.

Supporters of Gigafly view it as an absurdist representation of perseverance and adaptability, symbolizing the idea that even the smallest or weakest entities can harbor immense strength (just like my Marvel movies & Nietzsche o algo). Critics, however, argue that the meme has been co-opted by individuals projecting darker, more manipulative fantasies onto the character, claiming that he has 'p embedded within himself and that he represents the thinking of pedophiles, as shown by the quote below:

>Fuck you gigafly poster. It literally has 'p embedded and it represents the thinking of pedophiles very well. They think that because gigachad can stand on a fly, they can groom children

An alternative - Faustian reading can interpret the Gigafly as a modern retelling of the story. In this view, Giga strikes a fateful bargain with the devil, here embodied by AI itself, in exchange for the creation of the coveted "AI gem". The pact comes at a metaphysical cost. The fly, which appears in Giga imagery, can thus be seen as the devil's mocking signature: a lowly, persistent emblem of corruption and inevitable damnation, buzzing as a reminder that the bargain's true price has already been paid.

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GIGAFLY (GIGAFLY) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About GIGAFLY

What is GIGAFLY's current price?

GIGAFLY trades at $, reflecting a price movement of -30.42% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of GIGAFLY?

With a market cap of $64560, GIGAFLY is ranked #5961 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does GIGAFLY generate daily?

It recorded $-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of GIGAFLY?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

GIGAFLY fluctuated between $ and $, reflecting daily volatility.

How does GIGAFLY compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is $, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence GIGAFLY?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does GIGAFLY behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GIGAFLY

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 12:45:38 (UTC+8)

GIGAFLY (GIGAFLY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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