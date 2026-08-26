Cuh Price Today

The live Cuh (CUH) price today is $ 0, with a 13.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current CUH to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CUH.

Cuh currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 12,984.09, with a circulating supply of 943.59M CUH. During the last 24 hours, CUH traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CUH moved -1.91% in the last hour and -8.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Cuh (CUH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.98K$ 12.98K $ 12.98K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.98K$ 12.98K $ 12.98K Circulation Supply 943.59M 943.59M 943.59M Total Supply 943,594,192.147505 943,594,192.147505 943,594,192.147505

The current Market Cap of Cuh is $ 12.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CUH is 943.59M, with a total supply of 943594192.147505. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.98K.