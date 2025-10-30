CrypstocksAI (MVP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.02268711$ 0.02268711 $ 0.02268711 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +5.06% Price Change (1D) +7.94% Price Change (7D) -28.07% Price Change (7D) -28.07%

CrypstocksAI (MVP) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, MVP traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. MVP's all-time high price is $ 0.02268711, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, MVP has changed by +5.06% over the past hour, +7.94% over 24 hours, and -28.07% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

CrypstocksAI (MVP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 657.43K$ 657.43K $ 657.43K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 657.43K$ 657.43K $ 657.43K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of CrypstocksAI is $ 657.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MVP is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 657.43K.