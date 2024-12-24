Cronos zkEVM CRO Price (ZKCRO)
The live price of Cronos zkEVM CRO (ZKCRO) today is 0.163114 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 28.56M USD. ZKCRO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cronos zkEVM CRO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.65K USD
- Cronos zkEVM CRO price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 175.09M USD
During today, the price change of Cronos zkEVM CRO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cronos zkEVM CRO to USD was $ -0.0278261392.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cronos zkEVM CRO to USD was $ +0.1882344857.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cronos zkEVM CRO to USD was $ +0.07923823202979475.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0278261392
|-17.05%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1882344857
|+115.40%
|90 Days
|$ +0.07923823202979475
|+94.47%
Discover the latest price analysis of Cronos zkEVM CRO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.12%
--
-8.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 ZKCRO to AUD
A$0.2609824
|1 ZKCRO to GBP
￡0.12886006
|1 ZKCRO to EUR
€0.15658944
|1 ZKCRO to USD
$0.163114
|1 ZKCRO to MYR
RM0.73238186
|1 ZKCRO to TRY
₺5.7416128
|1 ZKCRO to JPY
¥25.61379142
|1 ZKCRO to RUB
₽16.51039908
|1 ZKCRO to INR
₹13.8810014
|1 ZKCRO to IDR
Rp2,630.87059942
|1 ZKCRO to PHP
₱9.54869356
|1 ZKCRO to EGP
￡E.8.33023198
|1 ZKCRO to BRL
R$1.00804452
|1 ZKCRO to CAD
C$0.23325302
|1 ZKCRO to BDT
৳19.51495896
|1 ZKCRO to NGN
₦252.49720972
|1 ZKCRO to UAH
₴6.86383712
|1 ZKCRO to VES
Bs8.318814
|1 ZKCRO to PKR
Rs45.49901916
|1 ZKCRO to KZT
₸85.17649966
|1 ZKCRO to THB
฿5.5866545
|1 ZKCRO to TWD
NT$5.3338278
|1 ZKCRO to CHF
Fr0.14517146
|1 ZKCRO to HKD
HK$1.26576464
|1 ZKCRO to MAD
.د.م1.64255798