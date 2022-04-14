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Top XDC Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the XDC Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00012
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.05%
$ 74.80B
$ 103.25M
2
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.438
-0.09%
-3.53%
+9.17%
$ 7.49B
$ 70.83K
3
Falcon Finance
Falcon Finance
USDF
$ 0.9961
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.30B
$ 319.05K
4
Stargate Bridged USDC
Stargate Bridged USDC
USDC.E
$ 0.999892
0.00%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 35.88M
$ 5.91M
5
Gama Token
Gama Token
GAMA
$ 0.191277
0.00%
-0.04%
+2.03%
$ 19.13M
$ 5.19K
6
Stargate Bridged WETH
Stargate Bridged WETH
WETH
$ 2,461.4
+0.21%
-0.02%
+9.25%
$ 17.14M
$ 624.99K
7
Australian Digital Dollar
Australian Digital Dollar
AUDD
$ 0.714452
+0.09%
-0.00%
+0.23%
$ 5.34M
$ 22.28K
8
Comtech Gold
Comtech Gold
CGO
$ 149.51
+0.07%
-0.00%
+3.65%
$ 3.59M
$ 942.25K
9
Stargate Bridged USDT
Stargate Bridged USDT
USDT
$ 0.999887
0.00%
0.00%
+0.06%
$ 2.47M
$ 356.92K
10
Aussie Dollar Token
Aussie Dollar Token
AUDX
$ 0.717874
+0.15%
+0.00%
+0.82%
$ 2.27M
$ 23.60K
11
Wrapped XDC
Wrapped XDC
WXDC
$ 0.02864534
-0.06%
-0.05%
+3.24%
$ 2.03M
$ 168.54K
12
Dog With Purpose
Dog With Purpose
DOPU
$ 0.00175865
-0.06%
-0.01%
+0.99%
$ 1.76M
$ 314.77K
13
BigWater
BigWater
BIGW
$ 0.00159868
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.47M
$ 22.22
14
Fathom Dollar
Fathom Dollar
FXD
$ 0.889284
-0.05%
-0.02%
+3.64%
$ 702.84K
$ 65.80
15
Plugin
Plugin
PLI
$ 0.00103986
-0.95%
0.00%
-11.07%
$ 519.93K
$ 1.56K
16
Globiance Exchange
Globiance Exchange
GBEX
$ 9.01934E-10
+0.05%
-8.89%
-11.49%
$ 332.18K
--
17
Prime Numbers Labs
Prime Numbers Labs
PRFI
$ 0.00603824
+0.22%
-0.00%
+8.26%
$ 219.59K
$ 404.10
18
XSwap Treasure
XSwap Treasure
XTT
$ 0.00016433
-0.24%
--
+4.25%
$ 194.70K
$ 1.86
19
XSwap Protocol
XSwap Protocol
XSP
$ 7.52E-5
+0.07%
-3.25%
+6.40%
$ 180.26K
--
20
Gains
Gains
GAINS
$ 0.0030497
0.00%
--
+17.35%
$ 177.21K
$ 34.32
21
Beny Bad Boy
Beny Bad Boy
BBB
$ 0.00010424
0.00%
--
+5.04%
$ 168.73K
$ 1.04
22
ROXONN
ROXONN
ROXN
$ 0.00118074
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 21.46K
$ 110.47
23
StorX Network
StorX Network
SRX
$ 0.05725
-0.03%
+5.75%
+11.26%
--
$ 140.59K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are XDC Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
XDC Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 23 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $83.69B.
What is the best-performing XDC Ecosystem token right now?
Among XDC Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, SRX has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 5.75% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many XDC Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 23 XDC Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular XDC Ecosystem tokens include USDC, LINK, USDF. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the XDC Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all XDC Ecosystem tokens is approximately $83.69B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the XDC Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.