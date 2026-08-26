BigWater Price Today

The live BigWater (BIGW) price today is $ 0.00159868, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BIGW to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00159868 per BIGW.

BigWater currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,468,385, with a circulating supply of 918.50M BIGW. During the last 24 hours, BIGW traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00281767, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BIGW moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 22.22.

BigWater (BIGW) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.47M$ 1.47M $ 1.47M Volume (24H) $ 22.22$ 22.22 $ 22.22 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.99M$ 15.99M $ 15.99M Circulation Supply 918.50M 918.50M 918.50M Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BigWater is $ 1.47M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 22.22. The circulating supply of BIGW is 918.50M, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.99M.