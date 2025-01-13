PRIME NUMBERS LABS Prime Numbers Labs is a blockchain-focused organization known for its pioneering work in decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the XDC Network. Prime Numbers Labs is using its innovative staking technology with NFTs to solve blockchain, web3 gaming, tokenizing, and banking problems. They have developed several innovative platforms, including Prime Numbers XDC, a multifaceted ecosystem that generates revenue through its DeFi and NFT protocols. Key components of this Prime Numbers Ecosystem XDC include: PrimePort NFT Marketplace: A multichain platform for trading NFTs from all EVM blockchains. A portion of the marketplace's generated fees is distributed to PRNT NFT holders. Prime Numbers Finance: The first cryptocurrency and NFT lending and borrowing platform on the XDC network. Some of the revenue generated by this protocol is directed towards PRNT NFT & XDC Staking NFT holders. PRNT NFTs & XDC NFTs: Two unique NFT collections where holders stake PRNT or XDC tokens inside their NFTs to earn rewards from the fees of the Prime Numbers XDC Ecosystem protocols.

