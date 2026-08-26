Aussie Dollar Token Price Today

The live Aussie Dollar Token (AUDX) price today is $ 0.715143, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current AUDX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.715143 per AUDX.

Aussie Dollar Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,258,470, with a circulating supply of 3.16M AUDX. During the last 24 hours, AUDX traded between $ 0.714608 (low) and $ 0.715884 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.22, while the all-time low was $ 0.099824.

In short-term performance, AUDX moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 10.73K.

Aussie Dollar Token (AUDX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.26M$ 2.26M $ 2.26M Volume (24H) $ 10.73K$ 10.73K $ 10.73K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.26M$ 2.26M $ 2.26M Circulation Supply 3.16M 3.16M 3.16M Total Supply 3,158,067.0 3,158,067.0 3,158,067.0

The current Market Cap of Aussie Dollar Token is $ 2.26M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 10.73K. The circulating supply of AUDX is 3.16M, with a total supply of 3158067.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.26M.