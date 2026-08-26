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The live Crecoin price today is 0 USD.$CREC market cap is 976,098 USD. Track real-time $CREC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Crecoin price today is 0 USD.$CREC market cap is 976,098 USD. Track real-time $CREC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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$CREC Price Info

What is $CREC

$CREC Whitepaper

$CREC Official Website

$CREC Tokenomics

$CREC Price Forecast

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Crecoin Price ($CREC)

Unlisted

1 $CREC to USD Live Price:

$0.00051925
$0.00051925$0.00051925
-0.04%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Crecoin ($CREC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 11:48:39 (UTC+8)

Crecoin Price Today

The live Crecoin ($CREC) price today is $ 0, with a 4.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current $CREC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $CREC.

Crecoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 976,098, with a circulating supply of 1.88B $CREC. During the last 24 hours, $CREC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00849716, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $CREC moved +0.09% in the last hour and +29.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 10.32.

Crecoin ($CREC) Market Information

$ 976.10K
$ 976.10K$ 976.10K

$ 10.32
$ 10.32$ 10.32

$ 5.19M
$ 5.19M$ 5.19M

1.88B
1.88B 1.88B

9,999,999,897.257
9,999,999,897.257 9,999,999,897.257

The current Market Cap of Crecoin is $ 976.10K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 10.32. The circulating supply of $CREC is 1.88B, with a total supply of 9999999897.257. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.19M.

Crecoin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00849716
$ 0.00849716$ 0.00849716

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.09%

-4.28%

+29.40%

+29.40%

Price Prediction for Crecoin

Crecoin ($CREC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of $CREC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Crecoin ($CREC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Crecoin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Crecoin will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for $CREC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Crecoin Price Prediction.

What is Crecoin ($CREC)

CREcoin ($CREC) is a fully bootstrapped digital currency on the Solana blockchain, anchored by income-producing U.S. commercial real estate (CRE) for long-term sustainable value. Launched June 1, 2025 without presale, ICO, public token sale, or external fundraising. 100% seeded by founders via direct CRE interests + funding for development, legal, and operations—ensuring true alignment and "skin in the game." Core engine: Real Estate Acquisition Program (REAP)

Controlled token sales (capped at max 5% daily volume) raise fiat/stablecoin. 100% proceeds dedicated to acquiring vetted, income-generating CRE assets (e.g., industrial, retail, stabilized/value-add with durable cash flow). Properties generate net economic surplus. Surplus may be discretionarily deployed by the CREcoin Foundation (Delaware entity) for open-market $CREC buybacks (potentially leading to burns), more acquisitions, reserves, or ecosystem support—creating a virtuous cycle of real-world productivity backing token credibility.

Important: CREcoin is NOT a stablecoin, tokenized real estate, security, or yield-bearing instrument.

No ownership claims, redemption rights, dividends, or contractual cash-flow entitlements for holders. No guarantees of surplus generation, buybacks, or returns. Value support via structural discipline, transparency, fiduciary governance, and real estate ties—not pegs, arbitrage, or direct asset claims.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Crecoin

What is the live trading price of Crecoin today?

The current trading price of Crecoin stands at $, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for $CREC?

$CREC recorded a 24-hour trading volume of $--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Crecoin?

In the last 24 hours, Crecoin has seen a price movement of -4.28%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Crecoin traded in today?

Within the past day, Crecoin fluctuated between $ and $, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Crecoin

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 11:48:39 (UTC+8)

Crecoin ($CREC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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