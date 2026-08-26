Crecoin Price Today

The live Crecoin ($CREC) price today is $ 0, with a 4.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current $CREC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $CREC.

Crecoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 976,098, with a circulating supply of 1.88B $CREC. During the last 24 hours, $CREC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00849716, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $CREC moved +0.09% in the last hour and +29.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 10.32.

Crecoin ($CREC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 976.10K$ 976.10K $ 976.10K Volume (24H) $ 10.32$ 10.32 $ 10.32 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.19M$ 5.19M $ 5.19M Circulation Supply 1.88B 1.88B 1.88B Total Supply 9,999,999,897.257 9,999,999,897.257 9,999,999,897.257

The current Market Cap of Crecoin is $ 976.10K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 10.32. The circulating supply of $CREC is 1.88B, with a total supply of 9999999897.257. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.19M.