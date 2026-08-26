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The live MaryJaneCoin price today is 0 USD.MARYJ market cap is 88,308 USD. Track real-time MARYJ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live MaryJaneCoin price today is 0 USD.MARYJ market cap is 88,308 USD. Track real-time MARYJ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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MARYJ Price Info

What is MARYJ

MARYJ Whitepaper

MARYJ Official Website

MARYJ Tokenomics

MARYJ Price Forecast

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MaryJaneCoin Price (MARYJ)

Unlisted

1 MARYJ to USD Live Price:

$0.00008831
$0.00008831$0.00008831
-4.56%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
MaryJaneCoin (MARYJ) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:57:22 (UTC+8)

MaryJaneCoin Price Today

The live MaryJaneCoin (MARYJ) price today is $ 0, with a 4.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current MARYJ to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MARYJ.

MaryJaneCoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 88,308, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M MARYJ. During the last 24 hours, MARYJ traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MARYJ moved 0.00% in the last hour and +6.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

MaryJaneCoin (MARYJ) Market Information

$ 88.31K
$ 88.31K$ 88.31K

--
----

$ 88.31K
$ 88.31K$ 88.31K

1000.00M
1000.00M 1000.00M

999,999,515.609124
999,999,515.609124 999,999,515.609124

The current Market Cap of MaryJaneCoin is $ 88.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MARYJ is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999515.609124. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 88.31K.

MaryJaneCoin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

0.00%

-4.56%

+6.90%

+6.90%

Price Prediction for MaryJaneCoin

MaryJaneCoin (MARYJ) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MARYJ in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
MaryJaneCoin (MARYJ) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of MaryJaneCoin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price MaryJaneCoin will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MARYJ price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking MaryJaneCoin Price Prediction.

What is MaryJaneCoin (MARYJ)

MaryJaneCoin (MARYJ) is a live privacy-layered Proof-of-Stake cryptocurrency with a native 1:1 Solana bridge. Privacy is not a feature — it is a property of the chain, enforced by consensus rules.

SPL Contract Address (Solana): MARYJkS2kHxmVkQp8baNUL7d3R1pddLr65GgsArJAYY Decimals: 6 · Token-2022 · Live on pump.fun since 2026-04-20 (4/20)

The chain implements layered privacy at the network, wallet, and consensus levels:

🌿 Stealth addresses — every spending transaction creates a fresh one-time P2PKH destination derived via the Dual-Key Stealth Address Protocol (DKSAP)

🌿 Ring mixing — every spend produces at least three outputs of equal denomination (1,000 / 100 / 10 / 1 MARYJ) sent to multiple fresh stealth addresses.

🌿 Two-pool consensus — the UTXO set is split into a transparent pool (staking only, visible amounts) and a shielded pool (spending only, stealth + ring-mixed).

🌿 Dandelion++ + Tor — stem-and-fluff transaction relay (BIP 156) plus optional Tor proxy hide originating IPs from network observers.

🌿 BIP47 Reusable Payment Codes — one published payment code derives unlimited one-time stealth addresses through an ECDH-blinded notification transaction; no out-of-band coordination needed for recurring payments.

MaryJaneCoin lives on two chains at once. The Solana SPL MARYJ provides instant DEX liquidity and trading on pump.fun, Raydium, and Jupiter.

The native MaryJaneCoin mainchain provides consensus-enforced privacy for holding and spending. The 1:1 bridge moves tokens between them in either direction (Solana → mainchain,reverse, $3 or 0.25% flat fee), with all routing data permanently recorded on-chain via OP_RETURN — no off-chain database in the transaction path.

260-second block time. 0.420 MARYJ hardcoded minimum fee. 1,000,000,000 premined at genesis. Zero staking inflation — validators earn the literal transaction fees of every block they sign.

Your keys. Your privacy. Your MaryJaneCoin.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

MaryJaneCoin (MARYJ) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

MemePrivacyPrivacy Coins

About MaryJaneCoin

What is MaryJaneCoin trading right now?

Current price: $, with a price movement of -4.56% over the last 24 hours.

Is MARYJ attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume ($--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Privacy Coins,Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Solana Token-2022,Privacy peers.

How liquid is the MaryJaneCoin market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about MARYJ?

With 999999515.609124 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does MaryJaneCoin compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of $ and ATL of $ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is MaryJaneCoin being traded today?

It recorded $-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate MaryJaneCoin's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MaryJaneCoin

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:57:22 (UTC+8)

MaryJaneCoin (MARYJ) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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