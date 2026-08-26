MaryJaneCoin Price (MARYJ)
The live MaryJaneCoin (MARYJ) price today is $ 0, with a 4.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current MARYJ to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MARYJ.
MaryJaneCoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 88,308, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M MARYJ. During the last 24 hours, MARYJ traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, MARYJ moved 0.00% in the last hour and +6.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of MaryJaneCoin is $ 88.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MARYJ is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999515.609124. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 88.31K.
0.00%
-4.56%
+6.90%
+6.90%
In 2040, the price of MaryJaneCoin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
MaryJaneCoin (MARYJ) is a live privacy-layered Proof-of-Stake cryptocurrency with a native 1:1 Solana bridge. Privacy is not a feature — it is a property of the chain, enforced by consensus rules.
SPL Contract Address (Solana): MARYJkS2kHxmVkQp8baNUL7d3R1pddLr65GgsArJAYY Decimals: 6 · Token-2022 · Live on pump.fun since 2026-04-20 (4/20)
The chain implements layered privacy at the network, wallet, and consensus levels:
🌿 Stealth addresses — every spending transaction creates a fresh one-time P2PKH destination derived via the Dual-Key Stealth Address Protocol (DKSAP)
🌿 Ring mixing — every spend produces at least three outputs of equal denomination (1,000 / 100 / 10 / 1 MARYJ) sent to multiple fresh stealth addresses.
🌿 Two-pool consensus — the UTXO set is split into a transparent pool (staking only, visible amounts) and a shielded pool (spending only, stealth + ring-mixed).
🌿 Dandelion++ + Tor — stem-and-fluff transaction relay (BIP 156) plus optional Tor proxy hide originating IPs from network observers.
🌿 BIP47 Reusable Payment Codes — one published payment code derives unlimited one-time stealth addresses through an ECDH-blinded notification transaction; no out-of-band coordination needed for recurring payments.
MaryJaneCoin lives on two chains at once. The Solana SPL MARYJ provides instant DEX liquidity and trading on pump.fun, Raydium, and Jupiter.
The native MaryJaneCoin mainchain provides consensus-enforced privacy for holding and spending. The 1:1 bridge moves tokens between them in either direction (Solana → mainchain,reverse, $3 or 0.25% flat fee), with all routing data permanently recorded on-chain via OP_RETURN — no off-chain database in the transaction path.
260-second block time. 0.420 MARYJ hardcoded minimum fee. 1,000,000,000 premined at genesis. Zero staking inflation — validators earn the literal transaction fees of every block they sign.
Your keys. Your privacy. Your MaryJaneCoin.
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What is MaryJaneCoin trading right now?
Current price: $, with a price movement of -4.56% over the last 24 hours.
Is MARYJ attracting institutional attention?
Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume ($--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Privacy Coins,Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Solana Token-2022,Privacy peers.
How liquid is the MaryJaneCoin market?
A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.
What does circulating supply indicate about MARYJ?
With 999999515.609124 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.
How does MaryJaneCoin compare to its historical peaks?
Its ATH of $ and ATL of $ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.
How actively is MaryJaneCoin being traded today?
It recorded $-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.
How does -- affect institutional interest?
The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate MaryJaneCoin's long-term viability.
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