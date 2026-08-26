Kalshi PreStocks Price Today

The live Kalshi PreStocks (KALSHI) price today is $ 773.11, with a 11.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current KALSHI to USD conversion rate is $ 773.11 per KALSHI.

Kalshi PreStocks currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,014,318, with a circulating supply of 1.31K KALSHI. During the last 24 hours, KALSHI traded between $ 690.69 (low) and $ 773.17 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 828.76, while the all-time low was $ 350.97.

In short-term performance, KALSHI moved -- in the last hour and +6.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 781.32.

Kalshi PreStocks (KALSHI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.01M$ 1.01M $ 1.01M Volume (24H) $ 781.32$ 781.32 $ 781.32 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.01M$ 1.01M $ 1.01M Circulation Supply 1.31K 1.31K 1.31K Total Supply 1,311.997405902 1,311.997405902 1,311.997405902

The current Market Cap of Kalshi PreStocks is $ 1.01M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 781.32. The circulating supply of KALSHI is 1.31K, with a total supply of 1311.997405902. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.01M.