GUARD OF DECENT Price (GODEX)
The live price of GUARD OF DECENT (GODEX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 495.24K USD. GODEX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GUARD OF DECENT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.95 USD
- GUARD OF DECENT price change within the day is +1.25%
- It has a circulating supply of 18.45B USD
Get real-time price updates of the GODEX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GODEX price information.
During today, the price change of GUARD OF DECENT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GUARD OF DECENT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GUARD OF DECENT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GUARD OF DECENT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.25%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-29.71%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-75.48%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of GUARD OF DECENT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.21%
+1.25%
-15.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GODEX is the world's first digital holy crypto relic dedicated to protecting decentralization and its owner. We, the Guardian of Decentralization Community, recognizes GODEX as our paramount holy relic. ☘️ Our primary objective is to establish a decentralized religion without rules, rituals, or leadership, where the tax benefits traditionally reserved for religious institutions will be extended to individuals. We are committed to this cause and will pursue it diligently every day. We ensure that 1 GODEX will be pegged to the value of 1 gram of 24-carat gold. ⚖️ Furthermore, owning GODEX will pave the way for tax-free status on your crypto assets in your local state tax declaration, ensuring a promising future.
