Polymarket PreStocks Price Today

The live Polymarket PreStocks (POLYMARKET) price today is $ 144.84, with a 2.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current POLYMARKET to USD conversion rate is $ 144.84 per POLYMARKET.

Polymarket PreStocks currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 697,977, with a circulating supply of 4.82K POLYMARKET. During the last 24 hours, POLYMARKET traded between $ 139.4 (low) and $ 152.11 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 193.79, while the all-time low was $ 102.16.

In short-term performance, POLYMARKET moved +2.97% in the last hour and +5.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.86K.

Polymarket PreStocks (POLYMARKET) Market Information

Market Cap $ 697.98K$ 697.98K $ 697.98K Volume (24H) $ 2.86K$ 2.86K $ 2.86K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 697.98K$ 697.98K $ 697.98K Circulation Supply 4.82K 4.82K 4.82K Total Supply 4,818.966858414 4,818.966858414 4,818.966858414

The current Market Cap of Polymarket PreStocks is $ 697.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.86K. The circulating supply of POLYMARKET is 4.82K, with a total supply of 4818.966858414. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 697.98K.