penguinxbt Price Today

The live penguinxbt (PENGXBT) price today is $ 0, with a 18.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current PENGXBT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PENGXBT.

penguinxbt currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 208,271, with a circulating supply of 899.81M PENGXBT. During the last 24 hours, PENGXBT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PENGXBT moved -0.37% in the last hour and -7.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.15K.

penguinxbt (PENGXBT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 208.27K$ 208.27K $ 208.27K Volume (24H) $ 6.15K$ 6.15K $ 6.15K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 231.42K$ 231.42K $ 231.42K Circulation Supply 899.81M 899.81M 899.81M Total Supply 999,814,151.141395 999,814,151.141395 999,814,151.141395

The current Market Cap of penguinxbt is $ 208.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.15K. The circulating supply of PENGXBT is 899.81M, with a total supply of 999814151.141395. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 231.42K.