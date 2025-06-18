ZENKOKU Price (CDB)
The live price of ZENKOKU (CDB) today is 0.00202858 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.97M USD. CDB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ZENKOKU Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ZENKOKU price change within the day is -8.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 969.59M USD
During today, the price change of ZENKOKU to USD was $ -0.000178755994227976.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ZENKOKU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ZENKOKU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ZENKOKU to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000178755994227976
|-8.09%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ZENKOKU: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.92%
-8.09%
+8.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
We are building ZENKOKU ($CDB) — a utility-focused token project on Solana that integrates blockchain with Japan’s national-scale corporate data and financial infrastructure. Our goal is to provide real-world utility to a Web3 token, allowing it to be used for: 1.Press release payments by businesses 2.B2B settlements via on-chain corporate identity verification 3.Governance voting for ecosystem development 4.A Solana-native fundraising platform for Japanese startups ZENKOKU leverages a database of over 2400+ verified companies across Japan and aims to make Web3 accessible to traditional enterprises. All $CDB transactions will be recorded on Solana, bringing transparency and accountability. Additionally, we are developing a token burn and reward mechanism that redistributes value to long-term holders and incentivizes real business use. Our mission is to bridge Japan’s traditional corporate world and the decentralized economy through practical blockchain applications, starting with $CDB as a gateway.
Understanding the tokenomics of ZENKOKU (CDB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CDB token's extensive tokenomics now!
