KOLZ Price Today

The live KOLZ (KOLZ) price today is $ 0, with a 0.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current KOLZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KOLZ.

KOLZ currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 18,034.56, with a circulating supply of 8.55B KOLZ. During the last 24 hours, KOLZ traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00164097, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KOLZ moved -0.27% in the last hour and +31.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

KOLZ (KOLZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.03K$ 18.03K $ 18.03K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.03K$ 20.03K $ 20.03K Circulation Supply 8.55B 8.55B 8.55B Total Supply 9,500,000,000.0 9,500,000,000.0 9,500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of KOLZ is $ 18.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KOLZ is 8.55B, with a total supply of 9500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.03K.