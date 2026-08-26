Exchange Request for Bitbon Price (ERBB)
The live Exchange Request for Bitbon (ERBB) price today is $ 0.774864, with a 1.67% change over the past 24 hours. The current ERBB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.774864 per ERBB.
Exchange Request for Bitbon currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 292,945, with a circulating supply of 378.06K ERBB. During the last 24 hours, ERBB traded between $ 0.694521 (low) and $ 0.783073 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.068, while the all-time low was $ 0.692041.
In short-term performance, ERBB moved -- in the last hour and +1.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.20K.
The current Market Cap of Exchange Request for Bitbon is $ 292.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.20K. The circulating supply of ERBB is 378.06K, with a total supply of 378059.3164993155. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 292.95K.
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+1.67%
+1.10%
+1.10%
In 2040, the price of Exchange Request for Bitbon could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The Bitbon System is a form of Community organization as a decentralized social network of economic relations that allows users to realize social relations through tokenized assets using the Bitbon System infrastructure in accordance with the Bitbon System Public Contract (https://www.bitbon.space/en/bitbon-system-public-contract).
KEY ELEMENT OF THE BITBON SYSTEM Bitbon digital asset is the key element of the Bitbon System infrastructure, representing software that provides access to the Bitbon System functionalities.
Bitbon digital asset is a strictly limited resource of the Bitbon System since it is limited to 100,000,000 Bitbon units. Additional issue of Bitbon units is impossible.
Bitbon digital asset is a system-forming digital asset created by Simcord as a result of tokenization of its property.
Bitbon digital asset implements a method of accounting of the right to use the company’s property and access to the Bitbon System infrastructure.
Bitbon digital asset as the key element of the Bitbon System ensures the ability to make deals in the Bitbon System using tokenized contractual relations.
THE ERBB SERVICE The ERBB (Exchange Request for Bitbon) service is a bridge between the Bitbon System and the Ethereum network. The ERBB service is a base service of the Bitbon System, which allows transforming Bitbon units into ERBB units (distributed ledger token of the ERC20 standard in the Ethereum blockchain network) as well as transforming ERBB units into Bitbon units.
The ERBB service is a part of the Bitbon System infrastructure that Bitbon System Users are entitled to use on the basis and to the extent provided for in the legal document ERBB Service (https://www.bitbon.space/en/appendix-to-the-bitbon-system-public-contract-the-erbb-service).
The main function of the ERBB service is promotion and development of the Bitbon System.
ERBB token units correspond to the number of units of the specialized Bitbon digital asset software to access the Bitbon System infrastructure in a 1:1 ratio. The total number of ERBB token units in the Ethereum blockchain network cannot exceed the number of Bitbon units blocked in the ERBB service. Max Total Supply of ERBBs cannot exceed 100,000,000 units.
DIRECT AND REVERSE TRANSFORMATION OF BITBON AND ERBB The direct transformation is a process of reducing the information and applied nature of the Bitbon digital asset by blocking Bitbon units in the ERBB service and issuing an equivalent number (1:1) of ERBB units for their circulation in the Ethereum blockchain network.
The reverse transformation is a process of changing the information and applied nature by burning a certain number of ERBB units in order to unlock an equivalent number (1:1) of Bitbon units to provide access to the Bitbon System.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION The Bitbon System is being developed under a start-up model that envisages 5 stages. The project is currently at stage 4, which includes the launch of key components and services. The project is developed and services are launched in accordance with the Start-Up Roadmap (https://information-resources.bitbon.space/bitbon-system-start-up-2025-2026-en.pdf).
The Bitbon System infrastructure includes an ecosystem of services as well as a set of tools for tokenization of socioeconomic relations.
The economic and legal model of the Bitbon System envisages the development of a network of regional offices for integration with the market infrastructure of the regions within the framework of the current legislation.
One Space (https://one.space/) is the main service for using the functionalities of the Bitbon System infrastructure.
USEFUL LINKS Project website: https://www.bitbon.space/en
Services: https://www.bitbon.space/en/services
Concept: https://www.bitbon.space/en/bitbon-system-concept
Roadmap: https://www.bitbon.space/en/bitbon-system-roadmap
Annual report on the start-up development: : https://information-resources.bitbon.space/bitbon-system-start-up-2025-2026-en.pdf
Legal basis: https://www.bitbon.space/en/bitbon-system-public-contract
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What is Exchange Request for Bitbon's current price?
Exchange Request for Bitbon trades at $0.774864, reflecting a price movement of 1.66% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of ERBB?
With a market cap of $292945, ERBB is ranked #4085 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does Exchange Request for Bitbon generate daily?
It recorded $-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of ERBB?
There are 378059.3164993155 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
Exchange Request for Bitbon fluctuated between $0.694521 and $0.783073, reflecting daily volatility.
How does Exchange Request for Bitbon compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is $1.068, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence ERBB?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Marketing,Ethereum Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does ERBB behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
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