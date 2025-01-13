SyncVault Price (SVTS)
The live price of SyncVault (SVTS) today is 0.248029 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 123.99K USD. SVTS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SyncVault Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 140.52K USD
- SyncVault price change within the day is -0.84%
- It has a circulating supply of 500.00K USD
During today, the price change of SyncVault to USD was $ -0.0021206807747339.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SyncVault to USD was $ +0.1334157912.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SyncVault to USD was $ +0.1611605879.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SyncVault to USD was $ +0.1388783985801684.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0021206807747339
|-0.84%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1334157912
|+53.79%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1611605879
|+64.98%
|90 Days
|$ +0.1388783985801684
|+127.24%
Discover the latest price analysis of SyncVault: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.61%
-0.84%
-12.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SyncVault, a trailblazing Social Token platform, that has generated $5.6M+ revenue, garnered 22BN views, and processes 140M+ daily micro-transactions. Active across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts, SyncVault enables influencers, artists, and brands to tokenize fan engagement. Token holders of $SVTS will gain exclusive content access, participate in streaming and promotions, vote on POA, and unlock passive/ active earning opportunities. The platform's token-gated channels foster direct creator-supporter interaction. SyncVault distinguishes itself by ensuring creators receive a higher revenue percentage compared to traditional platforms. Recognized as a Top 100 Global Media Start-Up, SyncVault is reshaping multi-platform social media promotion and monetization.
