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Top Layer 0 (L0) Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Layer 0 (L0) sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Polkadot
Polkadot
DOT
$ 0.858
+0.34%
-6.99%
+8.97%
$ 1.44B
$ 2.17M
2
Internet Computer
Internet Computer
ICP
$ 2.413
+0.08%
-1.47%
+5.43%
$ 1.33B
$ 162.04K
3
COSMOS
COSMOS
ATOM
$ 1.534
+0.33%
-1.80%
+3.95%
$ 783.97M
$ 564.38K
4
LayerZero
LayerZero
ZRO
$ 1.184
-0.51%
+5.12%
+35.72%
$ 404.45M
$ 4.57M
5
Data Network
Data Network
DATA
$ 0.1872
-0.85%
-4.33%
+4.09%
$ 66.17M
$ 498.59K
6
Constellation
Constellation
DAG
$ 0.007511
-0.16%
-1.70%
+9.09%
$ 21.56M
$ 7.73M
7
AtomOne
AtomOne
ATONE
$ 0.133507
+0.14%
-0.04%
-5.18%
$ 20.48M
$ 5.84K
8
Cellframe
Cellframe
CELL
$ 0.03792
-0.08%
-7.22%
+1.57%
$ 1.08M
$ 2.26M
9
Openverse Network
Openverse Network
BTG
$ 0.547518
+0.11%
-0.03%
-3.87%
$ 1.04M
$ 12.79K
10
GEEQ
GEEQ
GEEQ
$ 0.00427344
+0.34%
-0.05%
+44.78%
$ 290.62K
$ 719.27
11
Analog
Analog
ANLOG
$ 1.674E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+42.59%
$ 151.66K
--
12
Photon
Photon
PHOTON
$ 0.02156497
+0.43%
-0.05%
-5.59%
$ 38.64K
$ 88.44
13
Naoris Protocol
Naoris Protocol
NAORIS
$ 0.03014
+0.23%
+4.84%
+3.36%
--
$ 4.40M
14
Metal Blockchain
Metal Blockchain
METAL
$ 0.12241
-2.78%
-6.03%
+9.14%
--
$ 31.41K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Layer 0 (L0) tokens and why are they popular?
Layer 0 (L0) tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 14 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $4.07B.
What is the best-performing Layer 0 (L0) token right now?
Among Layer 0 (L0) tokens tracked on MEXC, ZRO has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 5.12% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Layer 0 (L0) tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 14 Layer 0 (L0) tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Layer 0 (L0) tokens include DOT, ICP, ATOM. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Layer 0 (L0) category?
The combined market capitalization of all Layer 0 (L0) tokens is approximately $4.07B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Layer 0 (L0) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.