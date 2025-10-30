Photon (PHOTON) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.334273 24H High $ 0.377442 All Time High $ 0.679355 Lowest Price $ 0.03011794 Price Change (1H) +0.24% Price Change (1D) +11.19% Price Change (7D) +74.99%

Photon (PHOTON) real-time price is $0.377407. Over the past 24 hours, PHOTON traded between a low of $ 0.334273 and a high of $ 0.377442, showing active market volatility. PHOTON's all-time high price is $ 0.679355, while its all-time low price is $ 0.03011794.

In terms of short-term performance, PHOTON has changed by +0.24% over the past hour, +11.19% over 24 hours, and +74.99% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Photon (PHOTON) Market Information

Market Cap $ 676.19K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.38M Circulation Supply 1.79M Total Supply 8,967,492.0

The current Market Cap of Photon is $ 676.19K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PHOTON is 1.79M, with a total supply of 8967492.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.38M.