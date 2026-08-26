Openverse Network Price Today

The live Openverse Network (BTG) price today is $ 0.545507, with a 4.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current BTG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.545507 per BTG.

Openverse Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,036,464, with a circulating supply of 1.90M BTG. During the last 24 hours, BTG traded between $ 0.542556 (low) and $ 0.570495 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 18.52, while the all-time low was $ 0.386272.

In short-term performance, BTG moved -0.55% in the last hour and -1.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.40K.

Openverse Network (BTG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.04M$ 1.04M $ 1.04M Volume (24H) $ 13.40K$ 13.40K $ 13.40K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.91M$ 10.91M $ 10.91M Circulation Supply 1.90M 1.90M 1.90M Total Supply 20,000,000.0 20,000,000.0 20,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Openverse Network is $ 1.04M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.40K. The circulating supply of BTG is 1.90M, with a total supply of 20000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.91M.