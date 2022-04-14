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Top Curve Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Curve Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Curve
Curve
CRV
$ 0.3196
+1.04%
-5.93%
+22.59%
$ 483.98M
$ 2.31M
2
Convex Finance
Convex Finance
CVX
$ 2.036
+0.20%
-9.26%
+25.86%
$ 200.07M
$ 41.07K
3
FRAX
FRAX
FRAX
$ 0.2992
+0.20%
-2.12%
+1.28%
$ 26.49M
$ 226.11K
4
Savings crvUSD
Savings crvUSD
SCRVUSD
$ 1.11
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 17.09M
$ 2.22M
5
Dinero
Dinero
DINERO
$ 0.01268279
0.00%
--
+0.58%
$ 16.02M
$ 38.94
6
Origin
Origin
OGN
$ 0.01812
+0.61%
-1.41%
+7.87%
$ 12.10M
$ 3.21M
7
Citrea
Citrea
CTR
$ 0.008803
-0.48%
-2.93%
+3.42%
$ 10.45M
$ 7.22M
8
Stake DAO
Stake DAO
SDT
$ 0.105741
+0.56%
-0.01%
+4.07%
$ 7.23M
$ 127.77
9
Gearbox
Gearbox
GEAR
$ 0.00041426
+0.39%
+0.04%
+12.92%
$ 4.14M
$ 7.06K
10
Prisma Governance Token
Prisma Governance Token
PRISMA
$ 0.00912057
+0.28%
0.00%
+4.25%
$ 889.68K
$ 192.05
11
CLever
CLever
CLEV
$ 2.09
+0.48%
+0.07%
+33.97%
$ 297.66K
$ 6.26K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Curve Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Curve Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 11 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $778.75M.
What is the best-performing Curve Ecosystem token right now?
Among Curve Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, CLEV has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.07% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Curve Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 11 Curve Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Curve Ecosystem tokens include CRV, CVX, FRAX. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Curve Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Curve Ecosystem tokens is approximately $778.75M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Curve Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.