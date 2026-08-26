Prisma Governance Token Price Today

The live Prisma Governance Token (PRISMA) price today is $ 0.00902438, with a 0.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current PRISMA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00902438 per PRISMA.

Prisma Governance Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 879,902, with a circulating supply of 97.55M PRISMA. During the last 24 hours, PRISMA traded between $ 0.00888467 (low) and $ 0.00916351 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 18.64, while the all-time low was $ 0.00632752.

In short-term performance, PRISMA moved -0.36% in the last hour and +11.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 137.76.

Prisma Governance Token (PRISMA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 879.90K$ 879.90K $ 879.90K Volume (24H) $ 137.76$ 137.76 $ 137.76 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.71M$ 2.71M $ 2.71M Circulation Supply 97.55M 97.55M 97.55M Total Supply 300,000,000.0 300,000,000.0 300,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Prisma Governance Token is $ 879.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 137.76. The circulating supply of PRISMA is 97.55M, with a total supply of 300000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.71M.