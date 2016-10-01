Zcash (ZEC) Technical Analysis Today The Zcash Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ZEC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Zcash's analysis below. Sign Up

Zcash (ZEC) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $774.96 -- +53.16% +53.02% +44.33%

Zcash Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Zcash across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 15 Neutral 2 Buy 9 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 8 Neutral 0 Buy 6 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 775.94 775.64 R2 775.64 775.4681 R1 775.49 775.3619 PP 775.19 775.19 S1 775.04 775.0181 S2 774.74 774.9119 S3 774.59 774.74

Zcash Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.66M $12.28 M $12.93 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.51M 3-Day Active Buys $344.66 M 3-Day Active Sells $344.14 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 5.10M 7-Day Active Buys $900.50 M 7-Day Active Sells $895.40 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Zcash Capital Flow Net Inflow ZECUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$27.90 M 783.45 2026-08-25 -$21.85 M 817.98 2026-08-24 $2.70 M 834.13 2026-08-23 $9.16 M 835.68 2026-08-22 $59.19 M 789.18 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Zcash (ZEC) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Zcash price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ZEC / USDT $774.96 $774.96 $774.96 -5.19% 12.18K (USDT) Trade ZEC / USDC $774.67 $774.67 $774.67 -5.21% 242.54 (USDT) Trade ZEC / USD1 $775.11 $775.11 $775.11 -4.81% 65.47 (USDT) Trade