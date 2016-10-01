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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Zcash, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Zcash, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Zcash (ZEC) Technical Analysis Today

Zcash (ZEC) Technical Analysis Today

The Zcash Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ZEC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Zcash's analysis below.

Zcash (ZEC) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$774.96--+53.16%+53.02%+44.33%
Know more about Zcash Price

Zcash Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Zcash across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 15
Neutral 2
Buy 9
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 8Neutral 0Buy 6
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 2Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
775.94
775.64
R2
775.64
775.4681
R1
775.49
775.3619
PP
775.19
775.19
S1
775.04
775.0181
S2
774.74
774.9119
S3
774.59
774.74

Zcash Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.66M
$12.28 M
$12.93 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.51M
3-Day Active Buys
$344.66 M
3-Day Active Sells
$344.14 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
5.10M
7-Day Active Buys
$900.50 M
7-Day Active Sells
$895.40 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Zcash Capital Flow

Net InflowZECUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$27.90 M783.45
2026-08-25-$21.85 M817.98
2026-08-24$2.70 M834.13
2026-08-23$9.16 M835.68
2026-08-22$59.19 M789.18

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Zcash

Trade Zcash (ZEC) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Zcash price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ZEC/USDT
$774.96
$774.96$774.96
-5.19%
12.18K (USDT)
ZEC/USDC
$774.67
$774.67$774.67
-5.21%
242.54 (USDT)
ZEC/USD1
$775.11
$775.11$775.11
-4.81%
65.47 (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ZEC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ZEC
ZEC
USD
USD

1 ZEC = 774.96 USD