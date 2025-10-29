The live ROVR Network price today is 0.0095 USD. Track real-time ROVR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ROVR price trend easily at MEXC now.The live ROVR Network price today is 0.0095 USD. Track real-time ROVR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ROVR price trend easily at MEXC now.

ROVR Network Logo

ROVR Network Price(ROVR)

1 ROVR to USD Live Price:

$0.0095
$0.0095$0.0095
-0.83%1D
USD
ROVR Network (ROVR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:24:37 (UTC+8)

ROVR Network (ROVR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0093
$ 0.0093$ 0.0093
24H Low
$ 0.00985
$ 0.00985$ 0.00985
24H High

$ 0.0093
$ 0.0093$ 0.0093

$ 0.00985
$ 0.00985$ 0.00985

$ 0.021590040558154902
$ 0.021590040558154902$ 0.021590040558154902

$ 0.008280267387340556
$ 0.008280267387340556$ 0.008280267387340556

+0.10%

-0.83%

-8.04%

-8.04%

ROVR Network (ROVR) real-time price is $ 0.0095. Over the past 24 hours, ROVR traded between a low of $ 0.0093 and a high of $ 0.00985, showing active market volatility. ROVR's all-time high price is $ 0.021590040558154902, while its all-time low price is $ 0.008280267387340556.

In terms of short-term performance, ROVR has changed by +0.10% over the past hour, -0.83% over 24 hours, and -8.04% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ROVR Network (ROVR) Market Information

No.1830

$ 2.05M
$ 2.05M$ 2.05M

$ 76.37K
$ 76.37K$ 76.37K

$ 95.00M
$ 95.00M$ 95.00M

215.29M
215.29M 215.29M

9,999,998,876
9,999,998,876 9,999,998,876

9,999,998,876
9,999,998,876 9,999,998,876

2.15%

SOL

The current Market Cap of ROVR Network is $ 2.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 76.37K. The circulating supply of ROVR is 215.29M, with a total supply of 9999998876. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 95.00M.

ROVR Network (ROVR) Price History USD

Track the price changes of ROVR Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000795-0.83%
30 Days$ -0.00202-17.54%
60 Days$ +0.0045+90.00%
90 Days$ +0.0045+90.00%
ROVR Network Price Change Today

Today, ROVR recorded a change of $ -0.0000795 (-0.83%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ROVR Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00202 (-17.54%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ROVR Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ROVR saw a change of $ +0.0045 (+90.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ROVR Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0045 (+90.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of ROVR Network (ROVR)?

Check out the ROVR Network Price History page now.

What is ROVR Network (ROVR)

ROVR is constructing the data backbone for future Spatial AI and intelligent transportation systems. By collecting multi-sensor data — including LiDAR, cameras, IMU, RTK, and more. — and performing advanced sensor fusion, ROVR provides massive, high-quality AI training datasets that empower next-generation applications in autonomous driving, robotics, and Spatial AI. Anyone can contribute seamlessly through the ROVR mobile app, unlocking applications ranging from autonomous driving and smart infrastructure to real-time road intelligence — while earning rewards in a sustainable decentralized data economy.

ROVR Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ROVR Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ROVR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ROVR Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ROVR Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ROVR Network Price Prediction (USD)

How much will ROVR Network (ROVR) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your ROVR Network (ROVR) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for ROVR Network.

Check the ROVR Network price prediction now!

ROVR Network (ROVR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ROVR Network (ROVR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ROVR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ROVR Network (ROVR)

Looking for how to buy ROVR Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ROVR Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ROVR to Local Currencies

1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to VND
249.9925
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to AUD
A$0.01444
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to GBP
0.007125
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to EUR
0.00817
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to USD
$0.0095
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to MYR
RM0.03971
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to TRY
0.39862
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to JPY
¥1.444
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to ARS
ARS$13.64941
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to RUB
0.76
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to INR
0.83923
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to IDR
Rp158.33327
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to PHP
0.55784
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to EGP
￡E.0.449255
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to BRL
R$0.050825
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to CAD
C$0.013205
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to BDT
1.161185
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to NGN
13.788015
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to COP
$37.109375
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to ZAR
R.0.163305
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to UAH
0.399475
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to TZS
T.Sh.23.3415
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to VES
Bs2.0805
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to CLP
$8.9395
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to PKR
Rs2.68204
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to KZT
5.02113
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to THB
฿0.30761
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to TWD
NT$0.291175
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to AED
د.إ0.034865
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to CHF
Fr0.007505
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to HKD
HK$0.073815
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to AMD
֏3.63565
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to MAD
.د.م0.08759
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to MXN
$0.175465
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to SAR
ريال0.035625
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to ETB
Br1.45255
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to KES
KSh1.227495
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to JOD
د.أ0.0067355
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to PLN
0.034675
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to RON
лв0.04161
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to SEK
kr0.0893
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to BGN
лв0.01596
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to HUF
Ft3.179365
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to CZK
0.1995
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to KWD
د.ك0.002907
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to ILS
0.030875
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to BOB
Bs0.06555
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to AZN
0.01615
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to TJS
SM0.0874
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to GEL
0.02584
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to AOA
Kz8.707605
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to BHD
.د.ب0.003572
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to BMD
$0.0095
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to DKK
kr0.061085
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to HNL
L0.249565
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to MUR
0.432345
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to NAD
$0.162545
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to NOK
kr0.095095
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to NZD
$0.016435
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to PAB
B/.0.0095
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to PGK
K0.04047
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to QAR
ر.ق0.03458
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to RSD
дин.0.95988
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to UZS
soʻm114.457805
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to ALL
L0.79002
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to ANG
ƒ0.017005
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to AWG
ƒ0.017005
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to BBD
$0.019
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to BAM
KM0.01596
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to BIF
Fr28.101
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to BND
$0.012255
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to BSD
$0.0095
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to JMD
$1.518005
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to KHR
38.15257
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to KMF
Fr4.0185
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to LAK
206.521735
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to LKR
රු2.891895
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to MDL
L0.16112
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to MGA
Ar42.60085
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to MOP
P0.076
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to MVR
0.14535
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to MWK
MK16.493045
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to MZN
MT0.607145
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to NPR
रु1.33988
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to PYG
67.374
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to RWF
Fr13.7845
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to SBD
$0.078185
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to SCR
0.1311
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to SRD
$0.36708
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to SVC
$0.08303
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to SZL
L0.162545
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to TMT
m0.033345
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to TND
د.ت0.027892
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to TTD
$0.064315
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to UGX
Sh33.098
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to XAF
Fr5.3675
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to XCD
$0.02565
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to XOF
Fr5.3675
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to XPF
Fr0.969
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to BWP
P0.126445
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to BZD
$0.019095
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to CVE
$0.9006
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to DJF
Fr1.6815
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to DOP
$0.60971
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to DZD
د.ج1.22987
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to FJD
$0.02147
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to GNF
Fr82.6025
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to GTQ
Q0.072675
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to GYD
$1.9874
1 ROVR Network(ROVR) to ISK
kr1.178

For a more in-depth understanding of ROVR Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ROVR Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ROVR Network

How much is ROVR Network (ROVR) worth today?
The live ROVR price in USD is 0.0095 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ROVR to USD price?
The current price of ROVR to USD is $ 0.0095. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of ROVR Network?
The market cap for ROVR is $ 2.05M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ROVR?
The circulating supply of ROVR is 215.29M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ROVR?
ROVR achieved an ATH price of 0.021590040558154902 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ROVR?
ROVR saw an ATL price of 0.008280267387340556 USD.
What is the trading volume of ROVR?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ROVR is $ 76.37K USD.
Will ROVR go higher this year?
ROVR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ROVR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:24:37 (UTC+8)

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

