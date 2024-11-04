What is Param (PARAM)

Param Labs is developing a modular gaming ecosystem, comprised of games and infrastructure. Powered by the PARAM token, this ecosystem includes independent games like Kiraverse, developer tools such as PixelToPoly, and a dedicated L2 blockchain for enhanced scalability.

Param is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Param investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check PARAM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Param on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Param buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Param Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Param, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PARAM? How much will it be worth in 2025, 2026, 2027, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Param price prediction page.

Param Price History

Tracing PARAM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PARAM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Param price history page.

How to buy Param (PARAM)

Looking for how to buy Param? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Param on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Param Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Param, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Param What is Param (PARAM)? Param is a modular interconnected Web3 gaming ecosystem designed to enhance the gaming experience for developers and gamers. It offers an infrastructure to build, transact, and derive value securely and cheaply through innovative tools and products. What are the main products offered by Param Labs? Param Labs offers several key products including: Kiraverse: A flagship free-to-play game similar to Fortnite. Pixel to Poly: A service transforming 2D images into 3D gaming assets. Native NFTs: Various NFTs that can be used within the ecosystem. How does Param integrate with Ethereum? Param's mainnet is powered by Ethereum, using it as a settlement layer for transaction validation. It runs on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), ensuring compatibility with a wide range of Ethereum DApps. What is the PARAM token and its utilities? PARAM is the native utility token of the Param ecosystem. Its utilities include: Paying for transactions and gas fees Staking for airdrops and rewards Participating in governance Wager matches on PARAM Pools What is Pixel to Poly and its functionality? Pixel to Poly is a tool provided by Param that converts 2D images into high-quality 3D gaming assets, compatible with games like Fortnite and GTA V. This simplifies the creation of 3D characters and assets, significantly reducing production time. How can gamers use NFTs within Param's ecosystem? Gamers can use native NFTs such as the Kira Genesis collection and others like EVA & NATE, Hado Fusion, and Buck The Bunny within games for enhanced gameplay and personalized experiences. These NFTs can be traded or used as in-game assets. What are Param Points and how are they earned? Param Points are an off-chain soft currency within the Param ecosystem. They can be earned by staking PARAM tokens and can be used to claim rewards such as PARAM token airdrops, NFT airdrops, and merchandise from the store. What is the decentralized sequencer mechanism in Param? The decentralized sequencer mechanism allows multiple actors to run the Param Mainnet, enhancing decentralization, reducing censorship risks, and preventing single points of failure. Participants need to stake PARAM tokens to engage in the sequencing mechanism. What strategic partnerships does Param Labs have? Param Labs has strategic partnerships with major gaming industry players such as Animoca Brands, and has integrated over 50 unique IPs from notable brands like GameStop, Pudgy Penguins, and Imaginary Ones.

Hot News

Q3 2024 MX Burn is Complete – A New Milestone A new milestone is set for MEXC as we completed the MX Burn for Q3 2024. Find out why MEXC is your preferred crypto exchange!

Unlock the Full Potential of MX Tokens Now Unlock the full potential of crypto trading with MX Tokens on MEXC. Enjoy 50% off trading fees, daily airdrops, up to 70% referral commissions, and seamless small token conversion. Maximize your trading experience today!

MEXC Guides

Liquidity Analysis: Which CEX is the Liquidity Leader? MEXC dominates liquidity in spot and futures markets with unmatched market depth, surpassing other exchanges. Find out why MEXC is the liquidity leader!