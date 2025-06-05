What is naiive (NAIIVE)

The meme coin is called "naiive" and is associated with an NFT project named "naiive cats." The project was launched on OpenSea and features 10,000 virtual cats.

naiive is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your naiive investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check NAIIVE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about naiive on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your naiive buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

naiive Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as naiive, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NAIIVE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our naiive price prediction page.

naiive Price History

Tracing NAIIVE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NAIIVE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our naiive price history page.

How to buy naiive (NAIIVE)

Looking for how to buy naiive? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase naiive on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NAIIVE to Local Currencies

1 NAIIVE to VND ₫ 49.277469 1 NAIIVE to AUD A$ 0.002865078 1 NAIIVE to GBP ￡ 0.001366998 1 NAIIVE to EUR € 0.001629162 1 NAIIVE to USD $ 0.0018726 1 NAIIVE to MYR RM 0.007902372 1 NAIIVE to TRY ₺ 0.073668084 1 NAIIVE to JPY ¥ 0.26815632 1 NAIIVE to RUB ₽ 0.14821629 1 NAIIVE to INR ₹ 0.160631628 1 NAIIVE to IDR Rp 30.698355744 1 NAIIVE to KRW ₩ 2.544282894 1 NAIIVE to PHP ₱ 0.104172738 1 NAIIVE to EGP ￡E. 0.093012042 1 NAIIVE to BRL R$ 0.010542738 1 NAIIVE to CAD C$ 0.002546736 1 NAIIVE to BDT ৳ 0.228719364 1 NAIIVE to NGN ₦ 2.944326432 1 NAIIVE to UAH ₴ 0.077581818 1 NAIIVE to VES Bs 0.1816422 1 NAIIVE to PKR Rs 0.5280732 1 NAIIVE to KZT ₸ 0.95540052 1 NAIIVE to THB ฿ 0.060878226 1 NAIIVE to TWD NT$ 0.056009466 1 NAIIVE to AED د.إ 0.006872442 1 NAIIVE to CHF Fr 0.001516806 1 NAIIVE to HKD HK$ 0.014681184 1 NAIIVE to MAD .د.م 0.017209194 1 NAIIVE to MXN $ 0.035972646

naiive Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of naiive, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About naiive What is the price of naiive (NAIIVE) today? The live price of naiive (NAIIVE) is 0.0018726 USD . What is the market cap of naiive (NAIIVE)? The current market cap of naiive is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NAIIVE by its real-time market price of 0.0018726 USD . What is the circulating supply of naiive (NAIIVE)? The current circulating supply of naiive (NAIIVE) is -- USD . What was the highest price of naiive (NAIIVE)? As of 2025-06-05 , the highest price of naiive (NAIIVE) is 0.006061 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of naiive (NAIIVE)? The 24-hour trading volume of naiive (NAIIVE) is $ 94.04K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

什么是 Lagrange ($LA)？革命性 ZK 基础设施代币的完整指南 本综合指南探讨了 Lagrange 在去中心化证明生成方面的开创性方法、其原生 $LA 代币，以及这一创新基础设施如何重塑从 Rollup 扩展性到可验证 AI 的一切。无论您是寻求高效 ZK 解决方案的开发者、对基础设施代币感兴趣的投资者，还是仅仅对加密验证的未来感到好奇的读者，本文都提供了 Lagrange 在构建未来可验证互联网中的角色的基本见解。

什麼是 Lagrange ($LA)？革命性 ZK 基礎設施代幣的完整指南 這本全面的指南探討了 Lagrange 在去中心化證明生成方面的突破性方法、其原生 $LA 代幣，以及這一創新基礎設施如何重新塑造從 rollup 可擴展性到可驗證 AI 的各個方面。無論您是尋求高效 ZK 解決方案的開發者、對基礎設施代幣感興趣的投資者，還是對加密驗證的未來充滿好奇的普通讀者，這篇文章都提供了有關 Lagrange 在構建未來可驗證互聯網中的角色的必要見解。