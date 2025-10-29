What is Marinade Finance (MNDE)

Marinade Finance (marinade.finance) is the leading non-custodial staking protocol on Solana, offering both liquid staking and native staking solutions. With over +$2B in TVL, Marinade helps users maximize yield, and participate in Solana DeFi with mSOL while supporting decentralization across hundreds of validators. Marinade Finance (marinade.finance) is the leading non-custodial staking protocol on Solana, offering both liquid staking and native staking solutions. With over +$2B in TVL, Marinade helps users maximize yield, and participate in Solana DeFi with mSOL while supporting decentralization across hundreds of validators.

Marinade Finance is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Marinade Finance investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check MNDE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Marinade Finance on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Marinade Finance buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Marinade Finance Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Marinade Finance (MNDE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Marinade Finance (MNDE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Marinade Finance.

Check the Marinade Finance price prediction now!

Marinade Finance (MNDE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Marinade Finance (MNDE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MNDE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Marinade Finance (MNDE)

Looking for how to buy Marinade Finance? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Marinade Finance on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MNDE to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Marinade Finance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Marinade Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Marinade Finance How much is Marinade Finance (MNDE) worth today? The live MNDE price in USD is 0.1092 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current MNDE to USD price? $ 0.1092 . Check out The current price of MNDE to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Marinade Finance? The market cap for MNDE is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of MNDE? The circulating supply of MNDE is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MNDE? MNDE achieved an ATH price of 0.6674570026607753 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MNDE? MNDE saw an ATL price of 0.028223705314342616 USD . What is the trading volume of MNDE? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MNDE is $ 59.38K USD . Will MNDE go higher this year? MNDE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MNDE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Marinade Finance (MNDE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 10-28 21:35:49 Industry Updates Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day 10-28 14:23:33 Industry Updates Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89% 10-27 21:40:25 Industry Updates CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week 10-27 16:29:31 Industry Updates ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high 10-26 23:17:37 Industry Updates Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000 10-26 19:10:22 Industry Updates Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC