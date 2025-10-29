The live Marinade Finance price today is 0.1092 USD. Track real-time MNDE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MNDE price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Marinade Finance price today is 0.1092 USD. Track real-time MNDE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MNDE price trend easily at MEXC now.

Marinade Finance Logo

Marinade Finance Price(MNDE)

1 MNDE to USD Live Price:

$0.1092
-1.53%1D
USD
Marinade Finance (MNDE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:16:12 (UTC+8)

Marinade Finance (MNDE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.1085
24H Low
$ 0.1113
24H High

$ 0.1085
$ 0.1113
$ 0.6674570026607753
$ 0.028223705314342616
+0.09%

-1.53%

+3.01%

+3.01%

Marinade Finance (MNDE) real-time price is $ 0.1092. Over the past 24 hours, MNDE traded between a low of $ 0.1085 and a high of $ 0.1113, showing active market volatility. MNDE's all-time high price is $ 0.6674570026607753, while its all-time low price is $ 0.028223705314342616.

In terms of short-term performance, MNDE has changed by +0.09% over the past hour, -1.53% over 24 hours, and +3.01% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Marinade Finance (MNDE) Market Information

No.3753

$ 0.00
$ 59.38K
$ 76.44M
0.00
700,000,000
SOL

The current Market Cap of Marinade Finance is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.38K. The circulating supply of MNDE is 0.00, with a total supply of 700000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 76.44M.

Marinade Finance (MNDE) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Marinade Finance for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.001697-1.53%
30 Days$ -0.0182-14.29%
60 Days$ +0.0192+21.33%
90 Days$ +0.0192+21.33%
Marinade Finance Price Change Today

Today, MNDE recorded a change of $ -0.001697 (-1.53%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Marinade Finance 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0182 (-14.29%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Marinade Finance 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MNDE saw a change of $ +0.0192 (+21.33%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Marinade Finance 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0192 (+21.33%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Marinade Finance (MNDE)?

Check out the Marinade Finance Price History page now.

What is Marinade Finance (MNDE)

Marinade Finance (marinade.finance) is the leading non-custodial staking protocol on Solana, offering both liquid staking and native staking solutions. With over +$2B in TVL, Marinade helps users maximize yield, and participate in Solana DeFi with mSOL while supporting decentralization across hundreds of validators.

Marinade Finance is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Marinade Finance investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check MNDE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Marinade Finance on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Marinade Finance buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Marinade Finance Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Marinade Finance (MNDE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Marinade Finance (MNDE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Marinade Finance.

Check the Marinade Finance price prediction now!

Marinade Finance (MNDE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Marinade Finance (MNDE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MNDE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Marinade Finance (MNDE)

Looking for how to buy Marinade Finance? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Marinade Finance on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MNDE to Local Currencies

Marinade Finance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Marinade Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Marinade Finance Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Marinade Finance

How much is Marinade Finance (MNDE) worth today?
The live MNDE price in USD is 0.1092 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current MNDE to USD price?
The current price of MNDE to USD is $ 0.1092. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Marinade Finance?
The market cap for MNDE is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of MNDE?
The circulating supply of MNDE is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MNDE?
MNDE achieved an ATH price of 0.6674570026607753 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MNDE?
MNDE saw an ATL price of 0.028223705314342616 USD.
What is the trading volume of MNDE?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MNDE is $ 59.38K USD.
Will MNDE go higher this year?
MNDE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MNDE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Marinade Finance (MNDE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

