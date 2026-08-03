MetFi is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that provides early-stage access to promising Web3 and Metaverse startups, sharing profits with the community. It's an NFT utility ecosystem that allows participants to purchase NFTs, granting access to high-growth projects. MetFi aims to become the world's leading incubator for Metaverse, AI, and Web3 projects, sharing returns with its community.

What is the current price of MetFi?

The live price of MetFi (METFI) is $0.00880203 USD. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is MetFi positioned in the market?

MetFi currently sits at market rank #1927, supported by a market capitalization of $2888385. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of METFI?

The circulating supply of METFI is 328110816.1111054 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of MetFi?

During the last 24 hours, MetFi traded within a range of $0.00857993 (24-hour low) and $0.00881397 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is MetFi from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

MetFi reached an all-time high of $5.7, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is $0.00855623. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is METFI trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is $--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for MetFi?

The current price movement of 2.11% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Yield Farming,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Governance. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.