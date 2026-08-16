Graph Token (GRT) Technical Analysis Today The Graph Token Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into GRT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Graph Token's analysis below. Sign Up

Graph Token (GRT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.01799 -- +36.18% +12.64% -35.62%

Graph Token Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Graph Token across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 12 Neutral 4 Buy 10 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 8 Neutral 0 Buy 6 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 4 Neutral 4 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01798 0.01798 R2 0.01798 0.01797 R1 0.01797 0.01797 PP 0.01797 0.01797 S1 0.01796 0.01796 S2 0.01796 0.01796 S3 0.01795 0.01796

Graph Token Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.14M $7.80 M $7.66 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.88 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.87 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.04M 7-Day Active Buys $2.07 M 7-Day Active Sells $2.11 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Graph Token Capital Flow Net Inflow GRTUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.02 2026-08-25 -$0.02 M 0.02 2026-08-24 -$0.08 M 0.02 2026-08-23 -$0.10 M 0.02 2026-08-22 -$0.26 M 0.02 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Graph Token (GRT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Graph Token price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume GRT / USDT $0.01799 $0.01799 $0.01799 -1.64% 8.80M (USDT) Trade GRT / USDC $0.01801 $0.01801 $0.01801 -1.53% 3.11M (USDT) Trade