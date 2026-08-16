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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Graph Token, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Graph Token, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Graph Token (GRT) Technical Analysis Today

Graph Token (GRT) Technical Analysis Today

The Graph Token Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into GRT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Graph Token's analysis below.

Graph Token (GRT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.01799--+36.18%+12.64%-35.62%
Know more about Graph Token Price

Graph Token Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Graph Token across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 12
Neutral 4
Buy 10
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 8Neutral 0Buy 6
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 4Neutral 4Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.01798
0.01798
R2
0.01798
0.01797
R1
0.01797
0.01797
PP
0.01797
0.01797
S1
0.01796
0.01796
S2
0.01796
0.01796
S3
0.01795
0.01796

Graph Token Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.14M
$7.80 M
$7.66 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.88 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.87 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.04M
7-Day Active Buys
$2.07 M
7-Day Active Sells
$2.11 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Graph Token Capital Flow

Net InflowGRTUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.02
2026-08-25-$0.02 M0.02
2026-08-24-$0.08 M0.02
2026-08-23-$0.10 M0.02
2026-08-22-$0.26 M0.02

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Graph Token

Trade Graph Token (GRT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Graph Token price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
GRT/USDT
$0.01799
$0.01799$0.01799
-1.64%
8.80M (USDT)
GRT/USDC
$0.01801
$0.01801$0.01801
-1.53%
3.11M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

GRT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

GRT
GRT
USD
USD

1 GRT = 0.01799 USD