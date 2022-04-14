Graph Token (GRT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Graph Token (GRT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Graph Token (GRT) Information The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Official Website: https://thegraph.com Whitepaper: https://thegraph.com/docs/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/HGsLG4PnZ28L8A4R5nPqKgZd86zUUdmfnkTRnuFJ5dAX

Graph Token (GRT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Graph Token (GRT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.01B Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 9.90B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 2.88 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.10169

Graph Token (GRT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Graph Token (GRT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GRT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GRT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

