Futu Holdings (FUTUON) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Futu Holdings price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much FUTUON will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Buy FUTUON

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Futu Holdings % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $195.67 $195.67 $195.67 -1.07% USD Actual Prediction Futu Holdings Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Futu Holdings (FUTUON) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Futu Holdings could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 195.67 in 2025. Futu Holdings (FUTUON) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Futu Holdings could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 205.4535 in 2026. Futu Holdings (FUTUON) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of FUTUON is $ 215.7261 with a 10.25% growth rate. Futu Holdings (FUTUON) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of FUTUON is $ 226.5124 with a 15.76% growth rate. Futu Holdings (FUTUON) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FUTUON in 2029 is $ 237.8381 along with 21.55% growth rate. Futu Holdings (FUTUON) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FUTUON in 2030 is $ 249.7300 along with 27.63% growth rate. Futu Holdings (FUTUON) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Futu Holdings could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 406.7838. Futu Holdings (FUTUON) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Futu Holdings could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 662.6080. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 195.67 0.00%

2026 $ 205.4535 5.00%

2027 $ 215.7261 10.25%

2028 $ 226.5124 15.76%

2029 $ 237.8381 21.55%

2030 $ 249.7300 27.63%

2031 $ 262.2165 34.01%

2032 $ 275.3273 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 289.0937 47.75%

2034 $ 303.5483 55.13%

2035 $ 318.7258 62.89%

2036 $ 334.6621 71.03%

2037 $ 351.3952 79.59%

2038 $ 368.9649 88.56%

2039 $ 387.4132 97.99%

2040 $ 406.7838 107.89% Show More Short Term Futu Holdings Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 30, 2025(Today) $ 195.67 0.00%

October 31, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 195.6968 0.01%

November 6, 2025(This Week) $ 195.8576 0.10%

November 29, 2025(30 Days) $ 196.4741 0.41% Futu Holdings (FUTUON) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for FUTUON on October 30, 2025(Today) , is $195.67 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Futu Holdings (FUTUON) Price Prediction Tomorrow For October 31, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for FUTUON, using a 5% annual growth input, is $195.6968 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Futu Holdings (FUTUON) Price Prediction This Week By November 6, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for FUTUON, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $195.8576 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Futu Holdings (FUTUON) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for FUTUON is $196.4741 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Futu Holdings Price Statistics Current Price $ 195.67$ 195.67 $ 195.67 Price Change (24H) -1.06% Market Cap $ 1.32M$ 1.32M $ 1.32M Circulation Supply 6.74K 6.74K 6.74K Volume (24H) $ 59.42K$ 59.42K $ 59.42K Volume (24H) -- The latest FUTUON price is $ 195.67. It has a 24-hour change of -1.07%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.42K. Furthermore, FUTUON has a circulating supply of 6.74K and a total market capitalization of $ 1.32M. View Live FUTUON Price

How to Buy Futu Holdings (FUTUON) Trying to buy FUTUON? You can now purchase FUTUON via credit card, bank transfer, P2P and many more payment methods. Learn how to buy Futu Holdings and get started at MEXC now! Learn How To Buy FUTUON Now

Futu Holdings Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Futu Holdings live price page, the current price of Futu Holdings is 195.59USD. The circulating supply of Futu Holdings(FUTUON) is 0.00 FUTUON , giving it a market capitalization of $1.32M . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.03% $ 5.8900 $ 199.84 $ 188.95

7 Days 0.17% $ 28.9200 $ 199.84 $ 164.67

30 Days 0.12% $ 21.1400 $ 199.84 $ 150.29 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Futu Holdings has shown a price movement of $5.8900 , reflecting a 0.03% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Futu Holdings was trading at a high of $199.84 and a low of $164.67 . It had witnessed a price change of 0.17% . This recent trend showcases FUTUON's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Futu Holdings has experienced a 0.12% change, reflecting approximately $21.1400 to its value. This indicates that FUTUON could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete Futu Holdings price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full FUTUON Price History

How Does Futu Holdings (FUTUON) Price Prediction Module Work? The Futu Holdings Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of FUTUON based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Futu Holdings over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of FUTUON, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Futu Holdings. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of FUTUON. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of FUTUON to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Futu Holdings.

Why is FUTUON Price Prediction Important?

FUTUON Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is FUTUON worth investing now? According to your predictions, FUTUON will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of FUTUON next month? According to the Futu Holdings (FUTUON) price prediction tool, the forecasted FUTUON price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 FUTUON cost in 2026? The price of 1 Futu Holdings (FUTUON) today is $195.67 . According to the prediction module above, FUTUON will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of FUTUON in 2027? Futu Holdings (FUTUON) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 FUTUON by 2027. What is the estimated price target of FUTUON in 2028? According to your price prediction input, Futu Holdings (FUTUON) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of FUTUON in 2029? According to your price prediction input, Futu Holdings (FUTUON) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 FUTUON cost in 2030? The price of 1 Futu Holdings (FUTUON) today is $195.67 . According to the prediction module above, FUTUON will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the FUTUON price prediction for 2040? Futu Holdings (FUTUON) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 FUTUON by 2040. Sign Up Now