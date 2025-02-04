قیمت Collaterize (COLLAT)
قیمت لحظه ای Collaterize (COLLAT) امروز معادل 0.0036716 USD است. ارزش بازار فعلی آن $ 3.69M USD است. قیمت COLLAT به USD به صورت لحظه ای به روز می شود.
عملکرد اصلی Collaterize در بازار:
- حجم معاملات 24 ساعته معادل $ 6.33M USD
می باشد- تغییر قیمت Collaterize در طول روز -40.48%
می باشد- دارای عرضه در گردش 999.97M USD می باشد
به روز رسانی های قیمت لحظه ای COLLAT به USD را در MEXC دریافت کنید. از آخرین داده ها و تحلیل بازار مطلع باشید. این اطلاعات برای اتخاذ تصمیمات هوشمندانه در بازار پرسرعت ارزهای دیجیتال ضروری است. MEXC پلتفرم اصلی شما برای اطلاعات دقیق قیمت COLLAT است.
امروز، تغییر قیمت Collaterize به USD به میزان $ -0.002497427105342084 بود.
در 30 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Collaterize به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
در 60 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Collaterize به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
در 90 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Collaterize به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
|دوره
|تغییر قیمت (USD)
|تغییر قیمت (%)
|امروز
|$ -0.002497427105342084
|-40.48%
|30 روز
|$ 0
|--
|60 روز
|$ 0
|--
|90 روز
|$ 0
|--
آخرین تجزیه و تحلیل قیمت Collaterize را کشف کنید: پایین ترین و بالاترین قیمت 24 ساعته، اوج قیمت و تغییرات روزانه:
-4.76%
-40.48%
--
به آمارهای بازار بپردازید: ارزش بازار، حجم 24 ساعته و عرضه:
What Is Collaterize ($COLLAT)? Collaterize is a platform focused on the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) that integrates three primary components: a mobile application, a custom Layer 1 (L1) solution, and a Solana-based token. The project aims to provide an accessible, secure, and efficient method for converting tangible assets into digital tokens while democratizing tokenization and creating an inclusive financial ecosystem accessible even to users without prior blockchain knowledge. Platform Components and Functionality Collaterize App: The Collaterize mobile application serves as the primary interface for users. It allows asset owners to initiate the tokenization process, manage their digital assets, and track transactions in real time. The app is designed with usability in mind, ensuring that both individuals and institutions can navigate the tokenization process with ease, regardless of their technical background. Collaterize L1: In addition to the mobile application, Collaterize has developed its own Layer 1 solution. This custom-built L1 is specifically engineered to handle the requirements of asset tokenization, including secure recording and verification of asset data. By isolating the tokenization process from other blockchain operations, the L1 improves overall efficiency and security. It is an integral part of the platform, ensuring that tokenized assets are managed in a controlled environment. Solana Token ($COLLAT): The token $COLLAT is deployed on the Solana blockchain. Solana was chosen for its low transaction fees and high-speed processing capabilities. The $COLLAT token is an essential element of the platform, linking the mobile app and the L1 solution through cross-chain mechanics. User Benefits This cross-chain approach provides users with several distinct benefits: Early Access to RWA Presales: Holders of $COLLAT gain early access to presale events for tokenized real-world assets. This benefit provides the opportunity to participate in asset tokenization before it becomes widely available. Lower Transaction Fees on RWA Services: Users interacting with the Collaterize platform benefit from reduced fees when dealing with tokenized assets. This cost efficiency is designed to encourage greater user engagement and broader adoption of the platform. Boosted RWA APY: The platform offers enhanced annual percentage yields (APY) for investments in tokenized assets. This incentive is structured to reward active participation within the ecosystem. Governance and Community Involvement Collaterize emphasizes a community-driven approach. The platform provides a governance framework in which $COLLAT token holders can vote on proposals that affect future platform developments and protocol upgrades. This governance structure is intended to ensure that the direction of the project reflects the interests of its community. Project Overview Launched by a team based in France, Collaterize combines traditional asset management with modern blockchain technology. The project aims to bridge the gap between physical assets and digital finance by providing a structured, transparent, and secure process for asset tokenization. At its core, Collaterize seeks to democratize tokenization and build an inclusive financial system that is accessible to everyone, regardless of their expertise in blockchain technology.
