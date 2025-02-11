Precio de Wrapped POKT (WPOKT)
El precio en vivo de Wrapped POKT (WPOKT) hoy es 0.02140502 USD. Su capitalización de mercado actual es de $ 0.00 USD. WPOKT a USD precio se actualiza en tiempo real.
Desempeño clave de Wrapped POKT en el mercado:
- El volumen de trading en 24 horas es $ 62.31K USD
- La variación de precios de Wrapped POKT en el día es +16.87%
- Tiene una oferta circulante de 0.00 USD
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de WPOKT a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de WPOKT.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de Wrapped POKT a USD fue de $ +0.00308903.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de Wrapped POKT a USD fue de $ -0.0053653009.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de Wrapped POKT a USD fue de $ -0.0135468219.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de Wrapped POKT a USD fue de $ -0.02498922741953703.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ +0.00308903
|+16.87%
|30 Días
|$ -0.0053653009
|-25.06%
|60 Días
|$ -0.0135468219
|-63.28%
|90 Días
|$ -0.02498922741953703
|-53.86%
Descubre el último análisis de precios de Wrapped POKT: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
-1.38%
+16.87%
+14.36%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
What is the project about? Pocket Network is an open protocol that offers developers Reliable, Performant, and Cost-effective RPC access to the open internet. RPC is how every user interacts with - reads or writes to - any blockchain, so it is the most fundamental access point for all of the crypto industry. Pocket Network decentralizes how this process works to deliver more value to all users than would be possible without using blockchain, and to ultimately fulfil Pocket Network's vision of enabling "a future where the world's most important digital infrastructure is owned and governed by its users." What makes your project unique? A DAO governs Pocket Network comprised of participating stakeholders using a unique "proof-of-participation" governance model that avoids plutocracy and focuses more on ensuring widespread representation of the most active and impactful members of Pocket's community. History of your project. The idea for Pocket was forged in 2017, but Pocket's main net launch was on 28 July 2020. Pocket was the first ever decentralized RPC service, and one of the very first DePINs. See here for an overview - https://twitter.com/POKTnetwork/status/1681316399401287680?s=20 What’s next for your project? Pocket is launching a new version of the protocol in the Q1 2024 that is redesigned from the ground up to provide users with the very best RPC service possible and to break the "RPC trilemma" so everyone can benefit from RPC that is as reliable, cost-effective and performant as possible. In the meantime, Pocket is scaling through its community, with more and more gateways built on top of the protocol to grow Pocket's demand with end users, and over 7 different community teams now contributing to the development of the protocol itself. What can your token be used for? Pocket's native cryptocurrency, POKT, facilitates access to a wide network of providers supporting more than 42 chains. POKT incentivizes full nodes to exist, pessimistically validate state transitions, replicate data, and make it accessible to developers. It's analogous to a universal API token, granting access to diverse RPC services from multiple providers for whichever open data source the community decides that the protocol should support. Wrapped POKT (wPOKT) is a tokenized version of POKT that runs on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. wPOKT is compliant with ERC-20 — the basic compatibility standard of the Ethereum blockchain — allowing it to be fully integrated and interoperable with Ethereum's ecosystem of DeFi and DAO tooling and infrastructure. wPOKT is backed by POKT at a 1:1 ratio via a network of validators, allowing users to transfer liquidity between the POKT and the ETH networks in a decentralized and autonomous manner. Holders of wPOKT can bridge it over to the Pocket Network blockchain to stake as a node runner, validator or directly as an application/gateway (after the upcoming upgrade) to access the relay throughput that Pocket Network provides.
MEXC es el exchange de criptomonedas líder en el que confían más de 10 millones de usuarios de todo el mundo. Es reconocido por ser la plataforma con la selección de tokens más amplia, los listados de tokens más rápidos y las tarifas de trading más bajas del mercado. ¡Únete ahora a MEXC para disfrutar de la mayor liquidez y las tarifas más competitivas del mercado!
Los precios de las criptomonedas están sujetos a grandes riesgos de mercado y a la volatilidad de los precios. Debe invertir en proyectos y productos con los que esté familiarizado y en los que entienda los riesgos que conllevan. Debe considerar cuidadosamente su experiencia de inversión, su situación financiera, sus objetivos de inversión y su tolerancia al riesgo y consultar a un asesor financiero independiente antes de realizar cualquier inversión. Este material no debe interpretarse como asesoramiento financiero. La rentabilidad pasada no es un indicador fiable de la rentabilidad futura. El valor de su inversión puede bajar o subir, y es posible que no recupere el importe invertido. Usted es el único responsable de sus decisiones de inversión. MEXC no se hace responsable de las pérdidas que pueda sufrir. Para más información, consulte nuestras Condiciones de Uso y la Advertencia de Riesgo. Por favor, tenga también en cuenta que los datos relativos a la criptodivisa mencionada que se presentan aquí (como su precio actual en vivo) se basan en fuentes de terceros. Se le presentan "tal cual" y solo con fines informativos, sin representación ni garantía de ningún tipo. Los enlaces proporcionados a sitios de terceros tampoco están bajo el control de MEXC. MEXC no es responsable de la fiabilidad y exactitud de dichos sitios de terceros y de sus contenidos.
|1 WPOKT a AUD
A$0.0340339818
|1 WPOKT a GBP
￡0.017124016
|1 WPOKT a EUR
€0.0205488192
|1 WPOKT a USD
$0.02140502
|1 WPOKT a MYR
RM0.0954663892
|1 WPOKT a TRY
₺0.7714369208
|1 WPOKT a JPY
¥3.2593423954
|1 WPOKT a RUB
₽2.0525273678
|1 WPOKT a INR
₹1.8564573846
|1 WPOKT a IDR
Rp350.9019110688
|1 WPOKT a PHP
₱1.244701913
|1 WPOKT a EGP
￡E.1.0803113594
|1 WPOKT a BRL
R$0.1235069654
|1 WPOKT a CAD
C$0.0306091786
|1 WPOKT a BDT
৳2.5998537292
|1 WPOKT a NGN
₦32.091476235
|1 WPOKT a UAH
₴0.8923752838
|1 WPOKT a VES
Bs1.2843012
|1 WPOKT a PKR
Rs5.9722146302
|1 WPOKT a KZT
₸10.8324384714
|1 WPOKT a THB
฿0.7296971318
|1 WPOKT a TWD
NT$0.7029408568
|1 WPOKT a CHF
Fr0.0194785682
|1 WPOKT a HKD
HK$0.1667451058
|1 WPOKT a MAD
.د.م0.2146923506