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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Zilliqa, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Zilliqa, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Zilliqa (ZIL) Technical Analysis Today

Zilliqa (ZIL) Technical Analysis Today

The Zilliqa Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ZIL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Zilliqa's analysis below.

Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.002439---10.50%-11.92%-38.38%
Know more about Zilliqa Price

Zilliqa Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Zilliqa across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 12
Neutral 8
Buy 6
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 10Neutral 3Buy 1
Technical Indicators:BuySell 2Neutral 5Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.002261
0.002261
R2
0.002261
0.00226
R1
0.00226
0.00226
PP
0.00226
0.00226
S1
0.002259
0.002259
S2
0.002259
0.002259
S3
0.002258
0.002259

Zilliqa Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.13M
$1.84 M
$1.71 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.12 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.12 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.04M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.35 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.38 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Zilliqa Capital Flow

Net InflowZILUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-17-$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-16-$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-15-$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-14$0.00 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Zilliqa

Trade Zilliqa (ZIL) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Zilliqa price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ZIL/USDT
$0.002439
$0.002439$0.002439
-12.58%
22.12M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ZIL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ZIL
ZIL
USD
USD

1 ZIL = 0.002439 USD