Zilliqa (ZIL) Technical Analysis Today The Zilliqa Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ZIL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Zilliqa's analysis below. Sign Up

Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.002439 -- -10.50% -11.92% -38.38%

Zilliqa Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Zilliqa across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 12 Neutral 8 Buy 6 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 10 Neutral 3 Buy 1 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 2 Neutral 5 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.002261 0.002261 R2 0.002261 0.00226 R1 0.00226 0.00226 PP 0.00226 0.00226 S1 0.002259 0.002259 S2 0.002259 0.002259 S3 0.002258 0.002259

Zilliqa Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.13M $1.84 M $1.71 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.12 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.12 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.04M 7-Day Active Buys $0.35 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.38 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Zilliqa Capital Flow Net Inflow ZILUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 0.00 2026-08-17 -$0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-16 -$0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-15 -$0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-14 $0.00 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Zilliqa (ZIL) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Zilliqa price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ZIL / USDT $0.002439 $0.002439 $0.002439 -12.58% 22.12M (USDT) Trade