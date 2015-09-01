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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Cardano, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Cardano, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Cardano (ADA) Technical Analysis Today

Cardano (ADA) Technical Analysis Today

The Cardano Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ADA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Cardano's analysis below.

Cardano (ADA) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.1734---7.87%+4.39%-30.42%
Know more about Cardano Price

AI Daily Analysis for Cardano

Cardano Analysis 2026-07-29

  • Whales Continue Accumulating: The share of ADA held by whale addresses has risen to 67% (a high since 2020), and significant net capital inflows have been observed recently (approximately 1.738 million USDT inflow yesterday), indicating that large holders are actively accumulating at low levels, providing strong support for the price.
  • Technical Oversold Rebound: After ADA touched a 4-year low, the 4-hour KDJ indicator formed a golden cross (J value rose to 95), RSI exited the oversold zone, and the price moved above the 5-day moving average. There is a strong demand for short-term technical recovery, and the rebound is expected to continue.
  • Extremely Bullish Contract Sentiment: The long/short ratio of ADA contract positions reached 3.71, with elite accounts showing a ratio as high as 7.45, reflecting strong bullish sentiment in the market; meanwhile, the funding rate is positive (0.01%), indicating bulls are dominant. Although the funding rate is not high, combined with the high position ratio, it suggests underlying rebound momentum.

Cardano Analysis 2026-07-28

  • Sustained Capital Outflows: Net capital outflows occurred on 6 of the past 7 days, with a net outflow of approximately 2.158 million USDT in the last 24 hours, indicating a strong willingness to withdraw funds from the market and exerting downward pressure on ADA's price.
  • Contracts Extremely Bullish: The current contract funding rate is negative (-0.0119%), indicating that long positions dominate but are required to pay fees; the long/short ratio for elite accounts is as high as 4.78, while the retail investor ratio is approximately 3.98, suggesting the market is overcrowded and poses a risk of a pullback.
  • Technical Pressure: On the daily chart, the KDJ indicator's J-value has fallen to -3, entering the oversold zone; the price has broken below various short-term moving averages and faces resistance from the 20-day moving average (approximately 0.165 USDT), indicating a weak short-term trend.

Cardano Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Cardano across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 16
Neutral 2
Buy 8
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 13Neutral 0Buy 1
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 2Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.1733
0.1733
R2
0.1733
0.1732
R1
0.1732
0.1732
PP
0.1732
0.1732
S1
0.1731
0.1731
S2
0.1731
0.1731
S3
0.173
0.1731

Cardano Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.38M
$42.68 M
$42.30 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.17M
3-Day Active Buys
$34.44 M
3-Day Active Sells
$34.27 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
1.57M
7-Day Active Buys
$70.19 M
7-Day Active Sells
$68.63 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Cardano Capital Flow

Net InflowADAUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.05 M0.17
2026-08-17$1.21 M0.18
2026-08-16-$0.02 M0.18
2026-08-15$0.14 M0.18
2026-08-14-$0.21 M0.18

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Cardano

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Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ADA/USDT
$0.1734
$0.1734$0.1734
-1.08%
14.19M (USDT)
ADA/USDC
$0.1732
$0.1732$0.1732
-1.19%
172.35K (USDT)
ADA/BTC
$0.000002696
$0.000002696$0.000002696
-1.28%
55.01K (USDT)
ADA/EUR
$0.1496
$0.1496$0.1496
-1.05%
364.55K (USDT)
ADA/USD1
$0.1733
$0.1733$0.1733
-1.25%
307.25K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ADA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ADA
ADA
USD
USD

1 ADA = 0.1734 USD