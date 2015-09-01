Cardano (ADA) Technical Analysis Today The Cardano Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ADA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Cardano's analysis below. Sign Up

Cardano (ADA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.1734 -- -7.87% +4.39% -30.42%

AI Daily Analysis for Cardano ADA Analysis 2026-07-29 ADA Analysis 2026-07-28 Cardano Analysis 2026-07-29 Whales Continue Accumulating : The share of ADA held by whale addresses has risen to 67% (a high since 2020), and significant net capital inflows have been observed recently (approximately 1.738 million USDT inflow yesterday), indicating that large holders are actively accumulating at low levels, providing strong support for the price.

: The share of ADA held by whale addresses has risen to 67% (a high since 2020), and significant net capital inflows have been observed recently (approximately 1.738 million USDT inflow yesterday), indicating that large holders are actively accumulating at low levels, providing strong support for the price. Technical Oversold Rebound : After ADA touched a 4-year low, the 4-hour KDJ indicator formed a golden cross (J value rose to 95), RSI exited the oversold zone, and the price moved above the 5-day moving average. There is a strong demand for short-term technical recovery, and the rebound is expected to continue.

: After ADA touched a 4-year low, the 4-hour KDJ indicator formed a golden cross (J value rose to 95), RSI exited the oversold zone, and the price moved above the 5-day moving average. There is a strong demand for short-term technical recovery, and the rebound is expected to continue. Extremely Bullish Contract Sentiment: The long/short ratio of ADA contract positions reached 3.71, with elite accounts showing a ratio as high as 7.45, reflecting strong bullish sentiment in the market; meanwhile, the funding rate is positive (0.01%), indicating bulls are dominant. Although the funding rate is not high, combined with the high position ratio, it suggests underlying rebound momentum. Whales Continue Accumulating : The share of ADA held by whale addresses has risen to 67% (a high since 2020), and significant net capital inflows have been observed recently (approximately 1.738 million USDT inflow yesterday), indicating that large holders are actively accumulating at low levels, providing strong support for the price.

: The share of ADA held by whale addresses has risen to 67% (a high since 2020), and significant net capital inflows have been observed recently (approximately 1.738 million USDT inflow yesterday), indicating that large holders are actively accumulating at low levels, providing strong support for the price. Technical Oversold Rebound : After ADA touched a 4-year low, the 4-hour KDJ indicator formed a golden cross (J value rose to 95), RSI exited the oversold zone, and the price moved above the 5-day moving average. There is a strong demand for short-term technical recovery, and the rebound is expected to continue.

: After ADA touched a 4-year low, the 4-hour KDJ indicator formed a golden cross (J value rose to 95), RSI exited the oversold zone, and the price moved above the 5-day moving average. There is a strong demand for short-term technical recovery, and the rebound is expected to continue. Extremely Bullish Contract Sentiment: The long/short ratio of ADA contract positions reached 3.71, with elite accounts showing a ratio as high as 7.45, reflecting strong bullish sentiment in the market; meanwhile, the funding rate is positive (0.01%), indicating bulls are dominant. Although the funding rate is not high, combined with the high position ratio, it suggests underlying rebound momentum. Cardano Analysis 2026-07-28 Sustained Capital Outflows : Net capital outflows occurred on 6 of the past 7 days, with a net outflow of approximately 2.158 million USDT in the last 24 hours, indicating a strong willingness to withdraw funds from the market and exerting downward pressure on ADA's price.

: Net capital outflows occurred on 6 of the past 7 days, with a net outflow of approximately 2.158 million USDT in the last 24 hours, indicating a strong willingness to withdraw funds from the market and exerting downward pressure on ADA's price. Contracts Extremely Bullish : The current contract funding rate is negative (-0.0119%), indicating that long positions dominate but are required to pay fees; the long/short ratio for elite accounts is as high as 4.78, while the retail investor ratio is approximately 3.98, suggesting the market is overcrowded and poses a risk of a pullback.

: The current contract funding rate is negative (-0.0119%), indicating that long positions dominate but are required to pay fees; the long/short ratio for elite accounts is as high as 4.78, while the retail investor ratio is approximately 3.98, suggesting the market is overcrowded and poses a risk of a pullback. Technical Pressure: On the daily chart, the KDJ indicator's J-value has fallen to -3, entering the oversold zone; the price has broken below various short-term moving averages and faces resistance from the 20-day moving average (approximately 0.165 USDT), indicating a weak short-term trend. Sustained Capital Outflows : Net capital outflows occurred on 6 of the past 7 days, with a net outflow of approximately 2.158 million USDT in the last 24 hours, indicating a strong willingness to withdraw funds from the market and exerting downward pressure on ADA's price.

: Net capital outflows occurred on 6 of the past 7 days, with a net outflow of approximately 2.158 million USDT in the last 24 hours, indicating a strong willingness to withdraw funds from the market and exerting downward pressure on ADA's price. Contracts Extremely Bullish : The current contract funding rate is negative (-0.0119%), indicating that long positions dominate but are required to pay fees; the long/short ratio for elite accounts is as high as 4.78, while the retail investor ratio is approximately 3.98, suggesting the market is overcrowded and poses a risk of a pullback.

: The current contract funding rate is negative (-0.0119%), indicating that long positions dominate but are required to pay fees; the long/short ratio for elite accounts is as high as 4.78, while the retail investor ratio is approximately 3.98, suggesting the market is overcrowded and poses a risk of a pullback. Technical Pressure: On the daily chart, the KDJ indicator's J-value has fallen to -3, entering the oversold zone; the price has broken below various short-term moving averages and faces resistance from the 20-day moving average (approximately 0.165 USDT), indicating a weak short-term trend.

Cardano Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Cardano across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 16 Neutral 2 Buy 8 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 13 Neutral 0 Buy 1 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 2 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.1733 0.1733 R2 0.1733 0.1732 R1 0.1732 0.1732 PP 0.1732 0.1732 S1 0.1731 0.1731 S2 0.1731 0.1731 S3 0.173 0.1731

Cardano Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.38M $42.68 M $42.30 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.17M 3-Day Active Buys $34.44 M 3-Day Active Sells $34.27 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 1.57M 7-Day Active Buys $70.19 M 7-Day Active Sells $68.63 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Cardano Capital Flow Net Inflow ADAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.05 M 0.17 2026-08-17 $1.21 M 0.18 2026-08-16 -$0.02 M 0.18 2026-08-15 $0.14 M 0.18 2026-08-14 -$0.21 M 0.18 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.