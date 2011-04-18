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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on XRP, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on XRP, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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XRP (XRP) Technical Analysis Today

XRP (XRP) Technical Analysis Today

The XRP Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into XRP's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about XRP's analysis below.

XRP (XRP) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.998---0.82%-8.92%-27.41%
Know more about XRP Price

AI Daily Analysis for XRP

XRP Analysis Today 2026-08-18

  • Short-term: Continued net capital outflows; an excessively high long-to-short ratio poses a risk of a pullback
  • Long-term: Institutional adoption and regulatory clarity support a return to fair value
  • Recommendation: Manage position sizes and scale into positions in batches after stabilization signals emerge

XRP Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-17

  • Short-term: Continued net capital outflows, high long-to-short ratio, and weak technical indicators.
  • Long-term: ETFs and institutional adoption support fundamentals, but regulatory risks persist.
  • Recommendations: Control position sizes, enter in batches, set stop-losses, and reduce leverage.

XRP Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of XRP across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 15
Neutral 1
Buy 10
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 12Neutral 0Buy 2
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 1Buy 8
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.9974
0.9973
R2
0.9973
0.9973
R1
0.9973
0.9973
PP
0.9972
0.9972
S1
0.9972
0.9972
S2
0.9971
0.9972
S3
0.9971
0.9971

XRP Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.26M
$176.92 M
$177.18 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
1.26M
3-Day Active Buys
$261.68 M
3-Day Active Sells
$260.43 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-2.99M
7-Day Active Buys
$720.60 M
7-Day Active Sells
$723.59 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

XRP Capital Flow

Net InflowXRPUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$10.99 M1.00
2026-08-17-$8.40 M1.01
2026-08-16-$1.72 M1.00
2026-08-15-$9.98 M1.00
2026-08-14-$7.71 M1.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about XRP

Trade XRP (XRP) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live XRP price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
XRP/USDT
$0.998
$0.998$0.998
-0.86%
11.62M (USDT)
XRP/USDC
$0.9974
$0.9974$0.9974
-0.82%
137.52K (USDT)
XRP/USD1
$0.9987
$0.9987$0.9987
-0.84%
586.19K (USDT)
XRP/ETH
$0.0005258
$0.0005258$0.0005258
-0.03%
4.90K (USDT)
XRP/BTC
$0.000015538
$0.000015538$0.000015538
-1.00%
9.50K (USDT)
XRP/EUR
$0.8612
$0.8612$0.8612
-0.64%
66.10K (USDT)
XRP/BRL
$5.216
$5.216$5.216
-0.49%
51.30K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

XRP-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XRP
XRP
USD
USD

1 XRP = 0.998 USD