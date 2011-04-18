XRP (XRP) Technical Analysis Today The XRP Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into XRP's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about XRP's analysis below. Sign Up

XRP (XRP) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.998 -- -0.82% -8.92% -27.41%

AI Daily Analysis for XRP XRP Analysis Today XRP Analysis Yesterday XRP Analysis Today 2026-08-18 Short-term: Continued net capital outflows; an excessively high long-to-short ratio poses a risk of a pullback

Long-term: Institutional adoption and regulatory clarity support a return to fair value

Recommendation: Manage position sizes and scale into positions in batches after stabilization signals emerge Short-term: Continued net capital outflows; an excessively high long-to-short ratio poses a risk of a pullback

Long-term: Institutional adoption and regulatory clarity support a return to fair value

Recommendation: Manage position sizes and scale into positions in batches after stabilization signals emerge XRP Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-17 Short-term: Continued net capital outflows, high long-to-short ratio, and weak technical indicators.

Long-term: ETFs and institutional adoption support fundamentals, but regulatory risks persist.

Recommendations: Control position sizes, enter in batches, set stop-losses, and reduce leverage. Short-term: Continued net capital outflows, high long-to-short ratio, and weak technical indicators.

Long-term: ETFs and institutional adoption support fundamentals, but regulatory risks persist.

Recommendations: Control position sizes, enter in batches, set stop-losses, and reduce leverage.

XRP Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of XRP across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 15 Neutral 1 Buy 10 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 12 Neutral 0 Buy 2 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 1 Buy 8 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.9974 0.9973 R2 0.9973 0.9973 R1 0.9973 0.9973 PP 0.9972 0.9972 S1 0.9972 0.9972 S2 0.9971 0.9972 S3 0.9971 0.9971

XRP Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.26M $176.92 M $177.18 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 1.26M 3-Day Active Buys $261.68 M 3-Day Active Sells $260.43 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -2.99M 7-Day Active Buys $720.60 M 7-Day Active Sells $723.59 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. XRP Capital Flow Net Inflow XRPUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$10.99 M 1.00 2026-08-17 -$8.40 M 1.01 2026-08-16 -$1.72 M 1.00 2026-08-15 -$9.98 M 1.00 2026-08-14 -$7.71 M 1.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.