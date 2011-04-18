XRP (XRP) Technical Analysis Today
XRP (XRP) Price Change
|Current Price
|24H
|7 Days
|30 Days
|90 Days
|$0.998
|--
|-0.82%
|-8.92%
|-27.41%
AI Daily Analysis for XRP
XRP Analysis Today 2026-08-18
- Short-term: Continued net capital outflows; an excessively high long-to-short ratio poses a risk of a pullback
- Long-term: Institutional adoption and regulatory clarity support a return to fair value
- Recommendation: Manage position sizes and scale into positions in batches after stabilization signals emerge
XRP Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-17
- Short-term: Continued net capital outflows, high long-to-short ratio, and weak technical indicators.
- Long-term: ETFs and institutional adoption support fundamentals, but regulatory risks persist.
- Recommendations: Control position sizes, enter in batches, set stop-losses, and reduce leverage.
XRP Technical Indicators
Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of XRP across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.
|Moving Averages:
|Strong Sell
|Sell 12
|Neutral 0
|Buy 2
|Technical Indicators:
|Buy
|Sell 3
|Neutral 1
|Buy 8
XRP Market Signals
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
XRP Capital Flow
|History
|Net Inflow
|Price
|2026-08-18
|-$10.99 M
|1.00
|2026-08-17
|-$8.40 M
|1.01
|2026-08-16
|-$1.72 M
|1.00
|2026-08-15
|-$9.98 M
|1.00
|2026-08-14
|-$7.71 M
|1.01
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
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Disclaimer
The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.