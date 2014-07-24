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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Ethereum, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Ethereum, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Ethereum (ETH) Technical Analysis Today

Ethereum (ETH) Technical Analysis Today

The Ethereum Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ETH's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Ethereum's analysis below.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$1,901.15--+1.57%+1.64%-10.74%
Know more about Ethereum Price

AI Daily Analysis for Ethereum

Ethereum Analysis Today 2026-08-18

  • Short-term: Resistance at 1908 remains unbroken; long-to-short ratio rises but funds are flowing out, leading to consolidation
  • Long-term: Institutional accumulation coupled with upgrade expectations tightens supply, signaling a bullish outlook
  • Recommendation: Enter long positions with light exposure, strictly control leverage, and wait for volume confirmation

Ethereum Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-17

  • Short-term: Testing 1908 resistance; capital outflows and declining long/short ratio suggest caution against a pullback
  • Long-term: Institutional accumulation combined with staking lock-ups tightens supply, supporting upward momentum
  • Recommendation: Wait for confirmation at key levels before trading; strictly manage position size and leverage

Ethereum Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Ethereum across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 13
Neutral 1
Buy 12
Moving Averages:SellSell 9Neutral 0Buy 5
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 1Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
1,900.3999
1,900.34
R2
1,900.34
1,900.3056
R1
1,900.31
1,900.2843
PP
1,900.25
1,900.25
S1
1,900.22
1,900.2156
S2
1,900.16
1,900.1943
S3
1,900.13
1,900.16

Ethereum Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
1.41M
$368.22 M
$366.81 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-4.77M
3-Day Active Buys
$2,301.45 M
3-Day Active Sells
$2,306.22 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-55.90M
7-Day Active Buys
$5,831.34 M
7-Day Active Sells
$5,887.24 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Ethereum Capital Flow

Net InflowETHUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$10.73 M1,895.87
2026-08-17$4.05 M1,913.23
2026-08-16-$12.28 M1,884.18
2026-08-15$0.43 M1,884.93
2026-08-14$6.19 M1,881.69

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Ethereum

Trade Ethereum (ETH) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Ethereum price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ETH/USDT
$1,901.15
$1,901.15$1,901.15
-0.63%
76.85K (USDT)
ETH/USDC
$1,899.69
$1,899.69$1,899.69
-0.61%
374.70 (USDT)
ETH/USD1
$1,903.8
$1,903.8$1,903.8
-0.54%
275.77 (USDT)
ETH/BTC
$0.029581
$0.029581$0.029581
-0.75%
98.76 (USDT)
ETH/USDF
$1,909.36
$1,909.36$1,909.36
-0.55%
45.65 (USDT)
ETH/EUR
$1,643.5
$1,643.5$1,643.5
-0.43%
35.02 (USDT)
ETH/USDE
$1,902
$1,902$1,902
-0.41%
28.56 (USDT)
ETH/BRL
$9,940.61
$9,940.61$9,940.61
-0.13%
27.79 (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ETH-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ETH
ETH
USD
USD

1 ETH = 1,901.15 USD