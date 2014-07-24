Ethereum (ETH) Technical Analysis Today The Ethereum Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ETH's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Ethereum's analysis below. Sign Up

Ethereum (ETH) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $1,901.15 -- +1.57% +1.64% -10.74%

AI Daily Analysis for Ethereum ETH Analysis Today ETH Analysis Yesterday Ethereum Analysis Today 2026-08-18 Short-term: Resistance at 1908 remains unbroken; long-to-short ratio rises but funds are flowing out, leading to consolidation

Long-term: Institutional accumulation coupled with upgrade expectations tightens supply, signaling a bullish outlook

Recommendation: Enter long positions with light exposure, strictly control leverage, and wait for volume confirmation Short-term: Resistance at 1908 remains unbroken; long-to-short ratio rises but funds are flowing out, leading to consolidation

Long-term: Institutional accumulation coupled with upgrade expectations tightens supply, signaling a bullish outlook

Recommendation: Enter long positions with light exposure, strictly control leverage, and wait for volume confirmation Ethereum Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-17 Short-term: Testing 1908 resistance; capital outflows and declining long/short ratio suggest caution against a pullback

Long-term: Institutional accumulation combined with staking lock-ups tightens supply, supporting upward momentum

Recommendation: Wait for confirmation at key levels before trading; strictly manage position size and leverage Short-term: Testing 1908 resistance; capital outflows and declining long/short ratio suggest caution against a pullback

Long-term: Institutional accumulation combined with staking lock-ups tightens supply, supporting upward momentum

Recommendation: Wait for confirmation at key levels before trading; strictly manage position size and leverage

Ethereum Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Ethereum across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 13 Neutral 1 Buy 12 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 9 Neutral 0 Buy 5 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 1,900.3999 1,900.34 R2 1,900.34 1,900.3056 R1 1,900.31 1,900.2843 PP 1,900.25 1,900.25 S1 1,900.22 1,900.2156 S2 1,900.16 1,900.1943 S3 1,900.13 1,900.16

Ethereum Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 1.41M $368.22 M $366.81 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -4.77M 3-Day Active Buys $2,301.45 M 3-Day Active Sells $2,306.22 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -55.90M 7-Day Active Buys $5,831.34 M 7-Day Active Sells $5,887.24 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Ethereum Capital Flow Net Inflow ETHUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$10.73 M 1,895.87 2026-08-17 $4.05 M 1,913.23 2026-08-16 -$12.28 M 1,884.18 2026-08-15 $0.43 M 1,884.93 2026-08-14 $6.19 M 1,881.69 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.