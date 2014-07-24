Ethereum (ETH) Technical Analysis Today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Change
|Current Price
|24H
|7 Days
|30 Days
|90 Days
|$1,901.15
|--
|+1.57%
|+1.64%
|-10.74%
AI Daily Analysis for Ethereum
Ethereum Analysis Today 2026-08-18
- Short-term: Resistance at 1908 remains unbroken; long-to-short ratio rises but funds are flowing out, leading to consolidation
- Long-term: Institutional accumulation coupled with upgrade expectations tightens supply, signaling a bullish outlook
- Recommendation: Enter long positions with light exposure, strictly control leverage, and wait for volume confirmation
Ethereum Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-17
- Short-term: Testing 1908 resistance; capital outflows and declining long/short ratio suggest caution against a pullback
- Long-term: Institutional accumulation combined with staking lock-ups tightens supply, supporting upward momentum
- Recommendation: Wait for confirmation at key levels before trading; strictly manage position size and leverage
Ethereum Technical Indicators
Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Ethereum across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.
|Moving Averages:
|Sell
|Sell 9
|Neutral 0
|Buy 5
|Technical Indicators:
|Buy
|Sell 4
|Neutral 1
|Buy 7
Ethereum Market Signals
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
Ethereum Capital Flow
|History
|Net Inflow
|Price
|2026-08-18
|-$10.73 M
|1,895.87
|2026-08-17
|$4.05 M
|1,913.23
|2026-08-16
|-$12.28 M
|1,884.18
|2026-08-15
|$0.43 M
|1,884.93
|2026-08-14
|$6.19 M
|1,881.69
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
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Disclaimer
The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.