Q1: How is the funding rate charged? MEXC Stock Futures currently waive funding fees—there is no holding cost.

Q2: How is PNL calculated? Formula: PNL = (Closing Price - Entry Price) × Leverage × Number of Shares × Direction (Long = +1, Short = -1) Examples: 1) Profit from a long position: Buy 1 share of Apple (AAPL) at $100 (assuming a contract represents 1 share), and close at $105. Profit = (105 - 100) × 1 × 1 = $5 2) Profit from a short position: Sell 1 share of Tesla (TSLA) at $200, and close at $195. Profit = (195 - 200) × 1 × 1 × (−1) = $5

Q3: How is liquidation triggered? MEXC adopts a risk management mechanism consistent with mainstream Perpetual Futures: 1) The system continuously monitors the maintenance margin rate. 2) Margin is calculated based on the fair price. 3) If the margin rate falls below the preset liquidation threshold, the system will automatically trigger liquidation to limit potential losses.

Q4: How is the fair price for Stock Futures determined? The fair price is based on the latest transaction price of the underlying U.S. stock.

Q5: What margin mode is supported for Stock Futures? Only isolated margin mode is supported.

Q6: Can I trade Stock Futures during market closure? During closure periods, users may cancel unfilled orders and add margin, but cannot place new orders or close existing positions. To avoid potential losses from price volatility, it is advised to close positions before the market closes. Trading hours align with the NYSE and NASDAQ schedules, including holidays.

Q7: Do Stock Futures support leverage? MEXC Stock Futures support leverage of up to 5x. Leveraged trading increases both potential profits and risks, including the possibility of liquidation or negative balance. Users are encouraged to exercise caution when selecting a leverage rate.