Bitcoin (BTC) Technical Analysis Today The Bitcoin Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BTC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Bitcoin's analysis below. Sign Up

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $64,337.05 -- +0.63% -0.58% -16.75%

AI Daily Analysis for Bitcoin BTC Analysis Today BTC Analysis Yesterday Bitcoin Analysis Today 2026-08-18 Short-term: Short squeeze pushes prices higher; watch the 64,500 resistance level

Long-term: Continued institutional accumulation coupled with scarce supply supports upward momentum

Recommendation: Accumulate in batches on dips, strictly control leverage, and set stop-losses Short-term: Short squeeze pushes prices higher; watch the 64,500 resistance level

Long-term: Continued institutional accumulation coupled with scarce supply supports upward momentum

Recommendation: Accumulate in batches on dips, strictly control leverage, and set stop-losses Bitcoin Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-17 Short-term: Consolidation around the key 64K level; elevated short leverage may trigger a short squeeze

Long-term: Institutional accumulation coupled with expectations of regulatory clarity provides solid downside support

Recommendation: Focus on buying dips within the range, strictly control leverage, and build positions in batches Short-term: Consolidation around the key 64K level; elevated short leverage may trigger a short squeeze

Long-term: Institutional accumulation coupled with expectations of regulatory clarity provides solid downside support

Recommendation: Focus on buying dips within the range, strictly control leverage, and build positions in batches

Bitcoin Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Bitcoin across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 18 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 64,312.2666 64,311.1333 R2 64,311.1333 64,310.4839 R1 64,310.5666 64,310.0827 PP 64,309.4333 64,309.4333 S1 64,308.8666 64,308.7839 S2 64,307.7333 64,308.3827 S3 64,307.1666 64,307.7333

Bitcoin Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 17.91M $300.76 M $282.86 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -138.40M 3-Day Active Buys $4,666.92 M 3-Day Active Sells $4,805.31 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -130.06M 7-Day Active Buys $12,059.39 M 7-Day Active Sells $12,189.45 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Bitcoin Capital Flow Net Inflow BTCUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $68.41 M 64,210.81 2026-08-17 $13.98 M 64,203.82 2026-08-16 $41.93 M 63,153.42 2026-08-15 -$0.59 M 63,104.90 2026-08-14 $65.75 M 63,000.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.