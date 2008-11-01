Bitcoin (BTC) Technical Analysis Today
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Change
|Current Price
|24H
|7 Days
|30 Days
|90 Days
|$64,337.05
|--
|+0.63%
|-0.58%
|-16.75%
AI Daily Analysis for Bitcoin
Bitcoin Analysis Today 2026-08-18
- Short-term: Short squeeze pushes prices higher; watch the 64,500 resistance level
- Long-term: Continued institutional accumulation coupled with scarce supply supports upward momentum
- Recommendation: Accumulate in batches on dips, strictly control leverage, and set stop-losses
Bitcoin Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-17
- Short-term: Consolidation around the key 64K level; elevated short leverage may trigger a short squeeze
- Long-term: Institutional accumulation coupled with expectations of regulatory clarity provides solid downside support
- Recommendation: Focus on buying dips within the range, strictly control leverage, and build positions in batches
Bitcoin Technical Indicators
Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Bitcoin across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.
|Moving Averages:
|Strong Buy
|Sell 0
|Neutral 0
|Buy 14
|Technical Indicators:
|Sell
|Sell 7
|Neutral 1
|Buy 4
Bitcoin Market Signals
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
Bitcoin Capital Flow
|History
|Net Inflow
|Price
|2026-08-18
|$68.41 M
|64,210.81
|2026-08-17
|$13.98 M
|64,203.82
|2026-08-16
|$41.93 M
|63,153.42
|2026-08-15
|-$0.59 M
|63,104.90
|2026-08-14
|$65.75 M
|63,000.00
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
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Disclaimer
The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.