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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Bitcoin, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Bitcoin, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Bitcoin (BTC) Technical Analysis Today

Bitcoin (BTC) Technical Analysis Today

The Bitcoin Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BTC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Bitcoin's analysis below.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$64,337.05--+0.63%-0.58%-16.75%
Know more about Bitcoin Price

AI Daily Analysis for Bitcoin

Bitcoin Analysis Today 2026-08-18

  • Short-term: Short squeeze pushes prices higher; watch the 64,500 resistance level
  • Long-term: Continued institutional accumulation coupled with scarce supply supports upward momentum
  • Recommendation: Accumulate in batches on dips, strictly control leverage, and set stop-losses

Bitcoin Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-17

  • Short-term: Consolidation around the key 64K level; elevated short leverage may trigger a short squeeze
  • Long-term: Institutional accumulation coupled with expectations of regulatory clarity provides solid downside support
  • Recommendation: Focus on buying dips within the range, strictly control leverage, and build positions in batches

Bitcoin Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Bitcoin across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 7
Neutral 1
Buy 18
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 1Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
64,312.2666
64,311.1333
R2
64,311.1333
64,310.4839
R1
64,310.5666
64,310.0827
PP
64,309.4333
64,309.4333
S1
64,308.8666
64,308.7839
S2
64,307.7333
64,308.3827
S3
64,307.1666
64,307.7333

Bitcoin Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
17.91M
$300.76 M
$282.86 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-138.40M
3-Day Active Buys
$4,666.92 M
3-Day Active Sells
$4,805.31 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-130.06M
7-Day Active Buys
$12,059.39 M
7-Day Active Sells
$12,189.45 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Bitcoin Capital Flow

Net InflowBTCUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$68.41 M64,210.81
2026-08-17$13.98 M64,203.82
2026-08-16$41.93 M63,153.42
2026-08-15-$0.59 M63,104.90
2026-08-14$65.75 M63,000.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Bitcoin

Trade Bitcoin (BTC) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Bitcoin price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BTC/USDT
$64,342.7
$64,342.7$64,342.7
+0.21%
7.09K (USDT)
BTC/USDC
$64,277.27
$64,277.27$64,277.27
+0.23%
59.07 (USDT)
BTC/USD1
$64,288.76
$64,288.76$64,288.76
+0.18%
8.38 (USDT)
BTC/USDF
$64,508.03
$64,508.03$64,508.03
+0.21%
1.19 (USDT)
BTC/EUR
$55,469.18
$55,469.18$55,469.18
+0.17%
1.01 (USDT)
BTC/USDE
$64,175.33
$64,175.33$64,175.33
+0.17%
0.86 (USDT)
BTC/BRL
$335,697.8
$335,697.8$335,697.8
+0.50%
0.84 (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

BTC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BTC
BTC
USD
USD

1 BTC = 64,337.05 USD