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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Pepe, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Pepe, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Pepe (PEPE) Technical Analysis Today

Pepe (PEPE) Technical Analysis Today

The Pepe Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into PEPE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Pepe's analysis below.

Pepe (PEPE) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.000002568---10.31%-9.80%-30.22%
Know more about Pepe Price

AI Daily Analysis for Pepe

Pepe Analysis Today 2026-08-18

  • Short-term: Continued net capital outflows and an extremely high long/short ratio are putting pressure on the market in the short term.
  • Long-term: Whale accumulation coincides with exchange outflows; the trend remains to be confirmed.
  • Recommendation: Manage position sizes and wait for a reversal signal in capital flows before entering.

Pepe Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-17

  • Short-term: Net capital outflow and imbalance in long-short ratio, under short-term pressure
  • Long-term: Lack of fundamental support, high volatility driven by sentiment
  • Recommendation: Control position size to mitigate risk, wait for stabilization signals

Pepe Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Pepe across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 6
Neutral 2
Buy 18
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 6Neutral 2Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0000025668
0.0000025664
R2
0.0000025664
0.0000025661
R1
0.0000025662
0.000002566
PP
0.0000025658
0.0000025658
S1
0.0000025656
0.0000025655
S2
0.0000025652
0.0000025654
S3
0.000002565
0.0000025652

Pepe Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-8.50M
$86.48 M
$94.97 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.23M
3-Day Active Buys
$152.01 M
3-Day Active Sells
$152.24 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
2.24M
7-Day Active Buys
$358.48 M
7-Day Active Sells
$356.24 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Pepe Capital Flow

Net InflowPEPEUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.06 M0.00
2026-08-17-$1.16 M0.00
2026-08-16-$1.27 M0.00
2026-08-15$0.68 M0.00
2026-08-14-$0.45 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Pepe

Trade Pepe (PEPE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Pepe price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
PEPE/USDT
$0.000002568
$0.000002568$0.000002568
-1.00%
36.08B (USDT)
PEPE/USDC
$0.000002563
$0.000002563$0.000002563
-1.23%
22.29B (USDT)
PEPE/EUR
$0.000002214
$0.000002214$0.000002214
-1.02%
24.78B (USDT)
PEPE/USD1
$0.00000257
$0.00000257$0.00000257
-1.19%
20.72B (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

PEPE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

PEPE
PEPE
USD
USD

1 PEPE = 0.000002568 USD