Pepe (PEPE) Technical Analysis Today The Pepe Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into PEPE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Pepe's analysis below. Sign Up

Pepe (PEPE) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.000002568 -- -10.31% -9.80% -30.22%

AI Daily Analysis for Pepe PEPE Analysis Today PEPE Analysis Yesterday Pepe Analysis Today 2026-08-18 Short-term: Continued net capital outflows and an extremely high long/short ratio are putting pressure on the market in the short term.

Long-term: Whale accumulation coincides with exchange outflows; the trend remains to be confirmed.

Recommendation: Manage position sizes and wait for a reversal signal in capital flows before entering. Short-term: Continued net capital outflows and an extremely high long/short ratio are putting pressure on the market in the short term.

Long-term: Whale accumulation coincides with exchange outflows; the trend remains to be confirmed.

Recommendation: Manage position sizes and wait for a reversal signal in capital flows before entering. Pepe Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-17 Short-term: Net capital outflow and imbalance in long-short ratio, under short-term pressure

Long-term: Lack of fundamental support, high volatility driven by sentiment

Recommendation: Control position size to mitigate risk, wait for stabilization signals Short-term: Net capital outflow and imbalance in long-short ratio, under short-term pressure

Long-term: Lack of fundamental support, high volatility driven by sentiment

Recommendation: Control position size to mitigate risk, wait for stabilization signals

Pepe Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Pepe across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 6 Neutral 2 Buy 18 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 6 Neutral 2 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.0000025668 0.0000025664 R2 0.0000025664 0.0000025661 R1 0.0000025662 0.000002566 PP 0.0000025658 0.0000025658 S1 0.0000025656 0.0000025655 S2 0.0000025652 0.0000025654 S3 0.000002565 0.0000025652

Pepe Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -8.50M $86.48 M $94.97 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.23M 3-Day Active Buys $152.01 M 3-Day Active Sells $152.24 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 2.24M 7-Day Active Buys $358.48 M 7-Day Active Sells $356.24 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Pepe Capital Flow Net Inflow PEPEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.06 M 0.00 2026-08-17 -$1.16 M 0.00 2026-08-16 -$1.27 M 0.00 2026-08-15 $0.68 M 0.00 2026-08-14 -$0.45 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.