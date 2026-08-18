Pepe (PEPE) Technical Analysis Today
Pepe (PEPE) Price Change
|Current Price
|24H
|7 Days
|30 Days
|90 Days
|$0.000002568
|--
|-10.31%
|-9.80%
|-30.22%
AI Daily Analysis for Pepe
Pepe Analysis Today 2026-08-18
- Short-term: Continued net capital outflows and an extremely high long/short ratio are putting pressure on the market in the short term.
- Long-term: Whale accumulation coincides with exchange outflows; the trend remains to be confirmed.
- Recommendation: Manage position sizes and wait for a reversal signal in capital flows before entering.
Pepe Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-17
- Short-term: Net capital outflow and imbalance in long-short ratio, under short-term pressure
- Long-term: Lack of fundamental support, high volatility driven by sentiment
- Recommendation: Control position size to mitigate risk, wait for stabilization signals
Pepe Technical Indicators
Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Pepe across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.
|Moving Averages:
|Strong Buy
|Sell 0
|Neutral 0
|Buy 14
|Technical Indicators:
|Neutral
|Sell 6
|Neutral 2
|Buy 4
Pepe Market Signals
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
Pepe Capital Flow
|History
|Net Inflow
|Price
|2026-08-18
|-$0.06 M
|0.00
|2026-08-17
|-$1.16 M
|0.00
|2026-08-16
|-$1.27 M
|0.00
|2026-08-15
|$0.68 M
|0.00
|2026-08-14
|-$0.45 M
|0.00
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
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Disclaimer
The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.