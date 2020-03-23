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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Solana, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Solana, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Solana (SOL) Technical Analysis Today

Solana (SOL) Technical Analysis Today

The Solana Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SOL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Solana's analysis below.

Solana (SOL) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$75.84---0.15%-0.57%-10.47%
Know more about Solana Price

AI Daily Analysis for Solana

Solana Analysis Today 2026-08-18

  • Short-term: Net capital outflow, yet whales are accumulating; consolidating and building momentum at support levels
  • Long-term: ETF inflows coupled with ecosystem expansion indicate a clear trend of institutional accumulation
  • Recommendation: Manage position size by entering in batches; set stop-losses to mitigate volatility risks

Solana Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-17

  • Short-term: Net capital outflows and dominant active selling pressure are causing short-term volatility under pressure.
  • Long-term: ETF inflows combined with protocol upgrades, supported by institutional narratives, are bolstering the market bottom.
  • Recommendation: Control position sizes while waiting for stabilization signals; accumulate in batches and avoid chasing highs.

Solana Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Solana across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 17
Neutral 0
Buy 9
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 0Buy 9
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
75.8266
75.8233
R2
75.8233
75.8195
R1
75.8166
75.8171
PP
75.8133
75.8133
S1
75.8066
75.8095
S2
75.8033
75.8071
S3
75.7966
75.8033

Solana Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-9.77M
$276.78 M
$286.55 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
4.66M
3-Day Active Buys
$1,109.54 M
3-Day Active Sells
$1,104.88 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-4.17M
7-Day Active Buys
$3,035.30 M
7-Day Active Sells
$3,039.48 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Solana Capital Flow

Net InflowSOLUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.50 M75.94
2026-08-17-$7.62 M76.10
2026-08-16-$2.04 M75.58
2026-08-15-$7.74 M75.53
2026-08-14-$10.36 M75.67

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Solana

Trade Solana (SOL) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Solana price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SOL/USDT
$75.85
$75.85$75.85
-0.33%
415.72K (USDT)
SOL/USDC
$75.74
$75.74$75.74
-0.38%
3.56K (USDT)
SOL/USD1
$75.76
$75.76$75.76
-0.43%
7.40K (USDT)
SOL/BTC
$0.00118172
$0.00118172$0.00118172
-0.35%
260.25 (USDT)
SOL/EUR
$65.48
$65.48$65.48
-0.22%
1.05K (USDT)
SOL/USDE
$75.78
$75.78$75.78
-0.35%
739.20 (USDT)
SOL/BRL
$395.97
$395.97$395.97
-0.02%
693.12 (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SOL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SOL
SOL
USD
USD

1 SOL = 75.84 USD