Solana (SOL) Technical Analysis Today The Solana Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SOL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Solana's analysis below. Sign Up

Solana (SOL) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $75.84 -- -0.15% -0.57% -10.47%

AI Daily Analysis for Solana SOL Analysis Today SOL Analysis Yesterday Solana Analysis Today 2026-08-18 Short-term: Net capital outflow, yet whales are accumulating; consolidating and building momentum at support levels

Long-term: ETF inflows coupled with ecosystem expansion indicate a clear trend of institutional accumulation

Recommendation: Manage position size by entering in batches; set stop-losses to mitigate volatility risks Short-term: Net capital outflow, yet whales are accumulating; consolidating and building momentum at support levels

Long-term: ETF inflows coupled with ecosystem expansion indicate a clear trend of institutional accumulation

Recommendation: Manage position size by entering in batches; set stop-losses to mitigate volatility risks Solana Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-17 Short-term: Net capital outflows and dominant active selling pressure are causing short-term volatility under pressure.

Long-term: ETF inflows combined with protocol upgrades, supported by institutional narratives, are bolstering the market bottom.

Recommendation: Control position sizes while waiting for stabilization signals; accumulate in batches and avoid chasing highs. Short-term: Net capital outflows and dominant active selling pressure are causing short-term volatility under pressure.

Long-term: ETF inflows combined with protocol upgrades, supported by institutional narratives, are bolstering the market bottom.

Recommendation: Control position sizes while waiting for stabilization signals; accumulate in batches and avoid chasing highs.

Solana Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Solana across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 17 Neutral 0 Buy 9 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 0 Buy 9 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 75.8266 75.8233 R2 75.8233 75.8195 R1 75.8166 75.8171 PP 75.8133 75.8133 S1 75.8066 75.8095 S2 75.8033 75.8071 S3 75.7966 75.8033

Solana Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -9.77M $276.78 M $286.55 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 4.66M 3-Day Active Buys $1,109.54 M 3-Day Active Sells $1,104.88 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -4.17M 7-Day Active Buys $3,035.30 M 7-Day Active Sells $3,039.48 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Solana Capital Flow Net Inflow SOLUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.50 M 75.94 2026-08-17 -$7.62 M 76.10 2026-08-16 -$2.04 M 75.58 2026-08-15 -$7.74 M 75.53 2026-08-14 -$10.36 M 75.67 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.