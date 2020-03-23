Solana (SOL) Technical Analysis Today
Solana (SOL) Price Change
|Current Price
|24H
|7 Days
|30 Days
|90 Days
|$75.84
|--
|-0.15%
|-0.57%
|-10.47%
AI Daily Analysis for Solana
Solana Analysis Today 2026-08-18
- Short-term: Net capital outflow, yet whales are accumulating; consolidating and building momentum at support levels
- Long-term: ETF inflows coupled with ecosystem expansion indicate a clear trend of institutional accumulation
- Recommendation: Manage position size by entering in batches; set stop-losses to mitigate volatility risks
Solana Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-17
- Short-term: Net capital outflows and dominant active selling pressure are causing short-term volatility under pressure.
- Long-term: ETF inflows combined with protocol upgrades, supported by institutional narratives, are bolstering the market bottom.
- Recommendation: Control position sizes while waiting for stabilization signals; accumulate in batches and avoid chasing highs.
Solana Technical Indicators
Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Solana across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.
|Moving Averages:
|Strong Sell
|Sell 14
|Neutral 0
|Buy 0
|Technical Indicators:
|Buy
|Sell 3
|Neutral 0
|Buy 9
Solana Market Signals
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
Solana Capital Flow
|History
|Net Inflow
|Price
|2026-08-18
|$0.50 M
|75.94
|2026-08-17
|-$7.62 M
|76.10
|2026-08-16
|-$2.04 M
|75.58
|2026-08-15
|-$7.74 M
|75.53
|2026-08-14
|-$10.36 M
|75.67
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
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Disclaimer
The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.