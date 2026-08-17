SUI (SUI) Technical Analysis Today
The SUI Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SUI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about SUI's analysis below.
SUI (SUI) Price Change
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AI Daily Analysis for SUI
SUI Analysis Today 2026-08-18
- Short-term: Net capital inflow, but the long-short ratio is excessively high; technical breakdown under pressure
- Long-term: Steady ecosystem development, with unlocking sell pressure coexisting with valuation digestion
- Recommendation: Control position size to avoid pullbacks; wait for stabilization signals before entering in batches
SUI Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-17
- Short-term: The long-short ratio is extremely high and capital inflows are slowing, leading to short-term pressure and volatility.
- Long-term: Unlocking pressure coexists with fundamental flaws, limiting upside potential.
- Recommendation: Avoid chasing highs, control position sizes, and wait for stabilization signals before entering.
SUI Capital Flow
Net InflowSUIUSDT Price
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The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
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Disclaimer
The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.