24h Volume (USD)
0
Futures Trading Pairs
0
Zero-Fee Trading Pairs
0
Futures Leaderboard
Hot
Gainers
New
Hot
Gainers
New
Futures Big Data
Get real-time data on Futures trading and positions, long/short ratios, and liquidations, as well as have a look at what the pros are doing with their portfolios.
Why MEXC Futures?
Lowest Fees in the Market
Trade to enjoy the lowest fees! -- futures maker fees, -- futures taker fees.
Most Trending Tokens
Fastest listing, widest crypto variety, supporting 600+ futures trading pairs, and offering up to --x leverage, adjustable freely.
Industry-leading Liquidity
Over 90% of trading pairs offer top liquidity, ensuring stability during extreme market conditions to prevent unexpected liquidations.
Users First
24/7 customer support, expertly and promptly addressing user issues.
What is Futures Trading?
This video walks you through the basics of futures trading and will have you understand futures trading in no time.
Kickstart your futures trading journey now by clicking the button below!
About MEXC Futures
Scan to download AppiOS and Android