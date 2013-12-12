DOGE (DOGE) Technical Analysis Today The DOGE Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into DOGE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about DOGE's analysis below. Sign Up

DOGE (DOGE) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.06997 -- -0.26% -3.45% -32.48%

AI Daily Analysis for DOGE DOGE Analysis Today DOGE Analysis Yesterday DOGE Analysis Today 2026-08-18 Short-term: Continuous net capital outflows, extremely high long/short ratio, Bollinger Bands narrowing indicating an imminent breakout

Long-term: Narrative momentum fading with lack of catalysts, bearish alignment on weekly charts, weak trend

Recommendation: Avoid bottom-fishing against the trend; wait for a confirmed directional breakout on high volume before entering with a light position Short-term: Continuous net capital outflows, extremely high long/short ratio, Bollinger Bands narrowing indicating an imminent breakout

Long-term: Narrative momentum fading with lack of catalysts, bearish alignment on weekly charts, weak trend

Recommendation: Avoid bottom-fishing against the trend; wait for a confirmed directional breakout on high volume before entering with a light position DOGE Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-17 Short-term: Sustained net capital outflows; long/short ratio declining from highs; short-term consolidation remains weak

Long-term: Narrative momentum cooling with lack of catalysts; whales providing support but unable to reverse the bearish trend

Recommendation: Control position sizes and reduce leverage; wait for high-volume breakout signals before entering Short-term: Sustained net capital outflows; long/short ratio declining from highs; short-term consolidation remains weak

Long-term: Narrative momentum cooling with lack of catalysts; whales providing support but unable to reverse the bearish trend

Recommendation: Control position sizes and reduce leverage; wait for high-volume breakout signals before entering

DOGE Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of DOGE across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 5 Neutral 4 Buy 17 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 1 Buy 11 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 3 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.06993 0.06993 R2 0.06993 0.06992 R1 0.06992 0.06992 PP 0.06992 0.06992 S1 0.06991 0.06991 S2 0.06991 0.06991 S3 0.0699 0.06991

DOGE Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.80M $94.52 M $93.72 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.21M 3-Day Active Buys $66.31 M 3-Day Active Sells $66.10 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 1.03M 7-Day Active Buys $206.21 M 7-Day Active Sells $205.18 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. DOGE Capital Flow Net Inflow DOGEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$1.13 M 0.07 2026-08-17 -$0.18 M 0.07 2026-08-16 -$1.04 M 0.07 2026-08-15 -$1.02 M 0.07 2026-08-14 -$1.26 M 0.07 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade DOGE (DOGE) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live DOGE price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume DOGE / USDT $0.06997 $0.06997 $0.06997 -0.76% 59.33M (USDT) Trade DOGE / USDC $0.06991 $0.06991 $0.06991 -0.76% 418.15K (USDT) Trade DOGE / USD1 $0.06996 $0.06996 $0.06996 -0.83% 7.83M (USDT) Trade