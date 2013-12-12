Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on DOGE, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on DOGE, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About DOGE

DOGE Price Info

What is DOGE

DOGE Whitepaper

DOGE Official Website

DOGE Tokenomics

DOGE Price Forecast

DOGE History

DOGE Buying Guide

DOGE-to-Fiat Currency Converter

DOGE Spot

DOGE Coin-M Futures

DOGE USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

DOGE (DOGE) Technical Analysis Today

DOGE (DOGE) Technical Analysis Today

The DOGE Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into DOGE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about DOGE's analysis below.

DOGE (DOGE) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.06997---0.26%-3.45%-32.48%
Know more about DOGE Price

AI Daily Analysis for DOGE

DOGE Analysis Today 2026-08-18

  • Short-term: Continuous net capital outflows, extremely high long/short ratio, Bollinger Bands narrowing indicating an imminent breakout
  • Long-term: Narrative momentum fading with lack of catalysts, bearish alignment on weekly charts, weak trend
  • Recommendation: Avoid bottom-fishing against the trend; wait for a confirmed directional breakout on high volume before entering with a light position

DOGE Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-17

  • Short-term: Sustained net capital outflows; long/short ratio declining from highs; short-term consolidation remains weak
  • Long-term: Narrative momentum cooling with lack of catalysts; whales providing support but unable to reverse the bearish trend
  • Recommendation: Control position sizes and reduce leverage; wait for high-volume breakout signals before entering

DOGE Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of DOGE across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 5
Neutral 4
Buy 17
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 2Neutral 1Buy 11
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 3Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.06993
0.06993
R2
0.06993
0.06992
R1
0.06992
0.06992
PP
0.06992
0.06992
S1
0.06991
0.06991
S2
0.06991
0.06991
S3
0.0699
0.06991

DOGE Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.80M
$94.52 M
$93.72 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.21M
3-Day Active Buys
$66.31 M
3-Day Active Sells
$66.10 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
1.03M
7-Day Active Buys
$206.21 M
7-Day Active Sells
$205.18 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

DOGE Capital Flow

Net InflowDOGEUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$1.13 M0.07
2026-08-17-$0.18 M0.07
2026-08-16-$1.04 M0.07
2026-08-15-$1.02 M0.07
2026-08-14-$1.26 M0.07

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about DOGE

Trade DOGE (DOGE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live DOGE price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
DOGE/USDT
$0.06997
$0.06997$0.06997
-0.76%
59.33M (USDT)
DOGE/USDC
$0.06991
$0.06991$0.06991
-0.76%
418.15K (USDT)
DOGE/USD1
$0.06996
$0.06996$0.06996
-0.83%
7.83M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

DOGE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

DOGE
DOGE
USD
USD

1 DOGE = 0.06997 USD