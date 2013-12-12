DOGE (DOGE) Technical Analysis Today
DOGE (DOGE) Price Change
|Current Price
|24H
|7 Days
|30 Days
|90 Days
|$0.06997
|--
|-0.26%
|-3.45%
|-32.48%
AI Daily Analysis for DOGE
DOGE Analysis Today 2026-08-18
- Short-term: Continuous net capital outflows, extremely high long/short ratio, Bollinger Bands narrowing indicating an imminent breakout
- Long-term: Narrative momentum fading with lack of catalysts, bearish alignment on weekly charts, weak trend
- Recommendation: Avoid bottom-fishing against the trend; wait for a confirmed directional breakout on high volume before entering with a light position
DOGE Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-17
- Short-term: Sustained net capital outflows; long/short ratio declining from highs; short-term consolidation remains weak
- Long-term: Narrative momentum cooling with lack of catalysts; whales providing support but unable to reverse the bearish trend
- Recommendation: Control position sizes and reduce leverage; wait for high-volume breakout signals before entering
DOGE Technical Indicators
Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of DOGE across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.
|Moving Averages:
|Strong Buy
|Sell 2
|Neutral 1
|Buy 11
|Technical Indicators:
|Buy
|Sell 3
|Neutral 3
|Buy 6
DOGE Market Signals
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
DOGE Capital Flow
|History
|Net Inflow
|Price
|2026-08-18
|-$1.13 M
|0.07
|2026-08-17
|-$0.18 M
|0.07
|2026-08-16
|-$1.04 M
|0.07
|2026-08-15
|-$1.02 M
|0.07
|2026-08-14
|-$1.26 M
|0.07
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
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Disclaimer
The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.