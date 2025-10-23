Giá ApexToken (APX)
-0.01%
-8.79%
-4.91%
-4.91%
Giá thời gian thực của ApexToken (APX) là $0.00102125. Trong 24 giờ qua, APX được giao dịch với mức thấp nhất là $ 0.00102036 và cao nhất là $ 0.00112286, cho thấy biến động thị trường đang hoạt động mạnh. Giá cao nhất mọi thời đại (ATH) của APX là $ 0.00208163, và giá thấp nhất mọi thời đại (ATL) là $ 0.
Về hiệu suất ngắn hạn, APX đã biến động -0.01% trong 1 giờ qua, -8.79% trong 24 giờ và -4.91% trong 7 ngày gần nhất. Điều này hỗ trợ nắm bắt nhanh về xu hướng giá mới nhất và tình hình thị trường của token này trên MEXC.
Vốn hoá thị trường hiện tại của ApexToken là $ 958.61K, với khối lượng giao dịch trong 24 giờ đạt --. Nguồn cung lưu hành của APX là 938.66M, với tổng nguồn cung là 29988755965.921. Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn (FDV) của token là $ 30.63M.
Trong hôm nay, biến động giá của ApexToken/USD là $ 0.
Trong 30 ngày qua, biến động giá của ApexToken/USD là $ 0.
Trong 60 ngày qua, biến động giá của ApexToken/USD là $ 0.
Trong 90 ngày qua, biến động giá của ApexToken/USD là $ 0.
|Thời gian
|Biến động (USD)
|Biến động (%)
|Hôm nay
|$ 0
|-8.79%
|30 ngày
|$ 0
|--
|60 ngày
|$ 0
|--
|90 ngày
|$ 0
|--
ApexToken (APX) is the native utility token of the ApexProject, a decentralized ecosystem that integrates artificial intelligence (AI), decentralized finance (DeFi), and blockchain technologies. It is designed to support transactions, staking, governance, and rewards across the Apex ecosystem. Through APX, users can participate in community-driven innovation, contribute to decision-making, and access AI-powered services that aim to create a sustainable digital economy.
Launch and Technology
ApexToken was launched in January 2024 on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP20). The token contract provides compatibility with the BNB ecosystem and access to decentralized applications built on that network. The token supply is capped at approximately 29.9 billion APX, with a portion allocated to circulating supply and the remainder distributed through ecosystem incentives, staking, and development initiatives.
The technical foundation of ApexToken connects blockchain transparency with AI-powered models. A central element of this design is the “Neuron” framework—AI-powered nodes that generate decentralized predictions and data analysis. These neurons enable distributed decision-making, moving predictive modeling away from centralized providers toward a more community-governed model.
Mission and Objectives
The mission of ApexProject is to bridge AI and blockchain to encourage community participation and innovation. The project’s objectives focus on: • Democratizing access to AI by integrating predictive modeling into blockchain infrastructure. • Promoting transparent and decentralized governance through token-based voting. • Establishing a sustainable digital economy in which users are rewarded for participation and contribution.
By integrating AI capabilities with decentralized finance, ApexProject aims to address inefficiencies in predictive analytics and create a framework where individuals and organizations can both benefit from and contribute to machine learning outcomes.
Real-World Applications
APX serves as the primary utility token within the Apex ecosystem. Its functions extend across several use cases: • AI-driven predictions: APX powers decentralized platforms where users can access, contribute to, and validate AI models for forecasting across finance, logistics, and other industries. • DeFi participation: Holders can stake APX, provide liquidity, and earn rewards, enabling participation in decentralized financial activities. • Governance: APX enables community members to vote on development proposals, protocol upgrades, and allocation of resources. • Blockchain applications: The token supports integration into supply chain monitoring, digital identity management, and other use cases that benefit from blockchain transparency combined with AI-driven insights.
These applications demonstrate ApexToken’s role as more than a transactional asset, positioning it as a tool for active participation in shaping the ecosystem.
Founders and Team
ApexToken was founded by Abhijith Mani and Muziwandile Arthur, who lead a development team with expertise in blockchain engineering, AI modeling, and decentralized systems. The project benefits from backing by venture capital groups based in the United Arab Emirates, Russia, and Europe, providing both financial support and strategic partnerships.
The team’s stated vision is to create an ecosystem where blockchain infrastructure and AI-driven predictions reinforce one another, allowing for open innovation and broader adoption of decentralized technology.
Ecosystem Development
The roadmap for ApexToken includes the expansion of AI-powered Neurons, further integration with DeFi protocols, and broader adoption of APX in real-world applications. The project emphasizes community involvement, encouraging stakeholders to participate in governance, contribute to AI model development, and engage with decentralized applications built on the platform.
By combining blockchain’s transparency with AI’s predictive potential, ApexToken aims to build a digital economy in which incentives and governance are distributed to participants rather than concentrated in centralized entities.
MEXC là sàn giao dịch tiền mã hoá hàng đầu được tin tưởng bởi hơn 10 triệu người dùng trên toàn thế giới. MEXC nổi tiếng với nhiều lựa chọn token nhất, niêm yết token nhanh nhất và phí giao dịch thấp nhất thị trường. Tham gia MEXC ngay để trải nghiệm thanh khoản hàng đầu và mức phí cạnh tranh nhất thị trường!
ApexToken (APX) sẽ có giá bao nhiêu theo USD vào ngày mai, tuần tới hoặc tháng sau? Tài sản ApexToken (APX) của bạn có thể được định giá bao nhiêu vào năm 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 - hoặc thậm chí trong 10 hay 20 năm tới? Sử dụng công cụ dự đoán giá của chúng tôi để khám phá các dự báo ngắn hạn và dài hạn dành cho ApexToken.
Xem ngay dự đoán giá ApexToken!
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của ApexToken (APX) có thể cung cấp nhận định sâu sắc hơn về giá trị dài hạn và tiềm năng tăng trưởng. Từ cách phân bổ token đến cách quản lý nguồn cung, tokenomics tiết lộ cấu trúc cốt lõi trong nền kinh tế của dự án. Tìm hiểu về tokenomics toàn diện của token APX ngay!
|Thời gian (UTC+8)
|Loại
|Thông tin
|10-23 01:13:05
|Xu hướng ngành tiền mã hóa
Chỉ số sợ hãi tiền mã hóa giảm, thị trường quay trở lại chế độ "Sợ hãi cực độ"
|10-22 21:14:27
|Xu hướng ngành tiền mã hóa
Bitcoin đã giảm 5,12% trong tháng 10 này, có khả năng đánh dấu tháng 10 giảm giá lần thứ ba trong lịch sử
|10-22 12:58:37
|Xu hướng ngành tiền mã hóa
Bitcoin giảm xuống dưới $109,000, Ethereum mất mức hỗ trợ $3,900, tổng vốn hóa thị trường tiền mã hóa giảm xuống $3,751 nghìn tỷ
|10-21 22:34:24
|Xu hướng ngành tiền mã hóa
Bitcoin phục hồi và vượt qua mức 108,000 USD, tăng hơn 1% trong 20 phút
|10-21 15:53:36
|Xu hướng ngành tiền mã hóa
Hôm qua, ETF Bitcoin giao ngay đã chứng kiến dòng tiền rút ròng 40,40 triệu USD, trong khi ETF Ethereum giao ngay có dòng tiền rút ròng 145,7 triệu USD
|10-20 18:31:42
|Xu hướng ngành tiền mã hóa
Tổng vốn hóa thị trường tiền điện tử phục hồi lên 3,868 nghìn tỷ USD, với mức tăng 3,7% trong 24 giờ
Giá tiền mã hoá có rủi ro thị trường cao với nhiều biến động. Bạn nên đầu tư vào các dự án và sản phẩm mà bạn quen thuộc và hiểu về những rủi ro liên quan. Bạn nên xem xét cẩn thận kinh nghiệm đầu tư, tình hình tài chính, mục tiêu đầu tư và mức độ chấp nhận rủi ro của mình. Vui lòng tham khảo ý kiến của cố vấn tài chính độc lập trước khi thực hiện bất kỳ khoản đầu tư nào. Tài liệu này không được xem là tư vấn tài chính. Hiệu suất trong quá khứ không phải là một chỉ số đáng tin cậy về hiệu suất trong tương lai. Giá trị khoản đầu tư của bạn có thể giảm cũng như tăng và bạn có thể không lấy lại được số tiền đã đầu tư. Bạn hoàn toàn chịu trách nhiệm về các quyết định đầu tư của mình. MEXC không chịu trách nhiệm cho bất kỳ tổn thất nào mà bạn có thể phải gánh chịu. Để biết thêm thông tin, vui lòng tham khảo "Điều khoản sử dụng" và "Tuyên bố rủi ro" của chúng tôi. Dữ liệu liên quan đến loại tiền mã hoá được trình bày trên đây (Chẳng hạn như giá thực tế hiện tại) được dựa trên các nguồn của bên thứ ba. Tài liệu được cung cấp cho bạn là tài liệu “nguyên bản” và chỉ nhằm mục đích cung cấp thông tin mà không có bất kỳ hình thức đại diện hay bảo đảm nào. Các liên kết trang web của bên thứ ba cũng không thuộc quyền kiểm soát của MEXC. MEXC không chịu trách nhiệm về độ tin cậy và chính xác của các trang web và nội dung từ các bên này.