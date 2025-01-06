Токеноміка Seraph (SERAPH)
Інформація Seraph (SERAPH)
Seraph — це лут-гра AAA нового покоління, розроблена Seraph Studio, доступна як на ПК, так і на мобільних платформах. Seraph занурює гравців у темний фентезійний світ, плавно поєднуючи класичну механіку здобичі з розширеними функціями, такими як компаньйони ШІ, елементи MMO та ринок, керований гравцями.
Токеноміка та аналіз ціни Seraph (SERAPH)
Ознайомтеся з ключовими даними про токеноміку та ціну токена Seraph (SERAPH), включаючи ринкову капіталізацію, деталі пропозиції, FDV та історію ціни. Отримайте уявлення про поточну вартість токена та його позицію на ринку одним поглядом.
Детальна структура токена Seraph (SERAPH)
Дізнайтеся більше про те, як випускаються, розподіляються та розблоковуються токени SERAPH. У цьому розділі висвітлюються ключові аспекти економічної структури токена: корисність, стимули та графік розблокування.
Seraph's token economics (tokenomics) reflect a play-and-earn ARPG model with an emphasis on player incentives, community growth, and measured supply management. Below is a comprehensive breakdown, including details on issuance, allocation, mechanisms, locking, and unlocking.
Token Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: 1 billion SERAPH tokens at launch.
- Token Generation Event (TGE): Occurred on January 6, 2025.
- Issuance Details: SERAPH tokens are minted and distributed at TGE, with ongoing seasonal in-game rewards. Prior to TGE, “Seraph Starry Journey Feathers” (three types: Starry, Chaos, Soul) could be redeemed by early players/NFT holders for SERAPH at fixed rates (1, 3, and 10 tokens each, respectively).
- On-going Issuance: New tokens may be introduced through play-and-earn activities, but the initial supply distribution is strictly defined.
Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Locking & Vesting
|Community Airdrops & Incentives
|40.50%
|Distributed to NFT holders, active players, and as seasonal/community rewards; subject to ongoing distribution
|Ecosystem Development & Marketing
|18.08%
|Reserved for platform/IP growth, liquidity, marketing; release scheduled for strategic needs
|Foundation (Operations/Reserve)
|17.00%
|Held in reserve for future dev, listings, partnerships, and Seraph 2; vesting/lock conditions not explicitly stated
|Core Contributors
|18.00%
|1-year cliff, then 3-year monthly linear vesting
|Advisors
|Included in core/contributors
|6-month cliff, then 3.5-year linear monthly vesting
|Investors
|6.42%
|1-year cliff, then 3-year monthly linear vesting
|Total
|100%
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- In-game Utility:
- Unlocks dungeon access, mints dungeon keys, burns maps, and enables “Soul Spar” farming.
- Used to craft, reforge, and reveal attributes of NFT equipment.
- Required for participation in unique content drops (e.g., “Soul Spar,” “Equipment of Seraph”).
- Central currency for the ActPass marketplace (buying/selling in-game equipment).
- Incentive Mechanisms:
- Awarded for seasonal in-game achievements, ladder rankings, special mode participation (Chaos Dungeon, Secret Prison), and contribution to the ecosystem.
- Used for community governance (future plans).
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Cliff Periods:
- Core Contributors and Investors: 1-year.
- Advisors: 6 months.
- Vesting:
- After the cliff, tokens are vested linearly on a monthly basis — 3 years for contributors and investors, 3.5 years for advisors.
- Community and Airdrop Allocations:
- Distributed in tranches tied to player/community engagement milestones and seasonal reward cycles.
- Foundation/Development:
- Intended for long-term development and ecosystem growth; explicit vesting not fully detailed but typical industry practice involves multi-year tranches.
Unlocking Schedule
While a full unlock table with time progression isn’t publicly available, the main points as of TGE and post-launch are:
- At TGE (Jan 6, 2025): Only a fraction of tokens become liquid—many remain locked per vesting schedules.
- Year 1: Cliffs restrict the release of core, advisor, and investor allocations; community rewards and incentives are prominent.
- Years 2–4.5: Gradual linear unlock for locked allocations (contributors, advisors, investors).
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Detail
|Issuance
|1B tokens at TGE; feathers convertible to SERAPH; additional in-game seasonal rewards
|Allocation
|Community/Airdrops 40.5%, Ecosystem/Marketing 18.08%, Foundation 17%, Contributors 18%, Investors 6.42%
|Incentives & Usage
|In-game utility, governance, marketplace currency, event/campaign rewards
|Locking
|1-yr cliff (contributors, investors); 6-mo cliff (advisors); linear monthly vesting 3–3.5 years
|Unlocking
|Seasonally for community, linear for team/advisors/investors; majority of allocation vesting over multiple years
Analysis & Implications
- Decentralization & Community Growth: With over 40% going to airdrops and community incentives, Seraph fosters strong player and DAO engagement.
- Long-Term Alignment: Lengthy cliffs and linear vesting build trust and ensure sustained contributor involvement.
- Anti-Dump Safeguards: Staggered unlocking of team, investor, and foundation tokens mitigates rapid inflation and speculative dumping.
- Gameplay Integration: Token utility is deeply embedded in gameplay and progression, ensuring real demand beyond speculation.
- Market Risks: As with any vesting and unlock-heavy structure, scheduled unlocks may influence price volatility, especially at major cliff endpoints.
In summary: Seraph’s tokenomics combine robust on-chain incentives, substantial community involvement, and prudent supply management, balancing short-term engagement with long-term sustainability. As vesting cliffs expire, monitoring unlock schedules will be crucial for market participants and community members alike.
Токеноміка Seraph (SERAPH): пояснення ключових показників та варіанти використання
Розуміння токеноміки Seraph (SERAPH) є важливим для аналізу його довгострокової цінності, стійкості та потенціалу.
Ключові показники та як вони розраховуються:
Загальна пропозиція:
Максимальна кількість токенів SERAPH, які були або будуть коли-небудь створені.
Циркуляційна пропозиція:
Кількість токенів, доступних на ринку та які перебувають у вільному обігу серед користувачів.
Максимальна пропозиція:
Максимальна жорстка межа загальної кількості токенів SERAPH, яка може існувати.
FDV (повністю розведена вартість):
Розраховується як поточна ціна × максимальна пропозиція, що дає прогноз загальної ринкової капіталізації, якщо всі токени знаходяться в обігу.
Рівень інфляції:
Показує, як швидко вводяться нові токени, що впливає на дефіцит і довгострокову динаміку цін.
Чому ці показники важливі для трейдерів?
Висока циркуляційна пропозиція = більша ліквідність.
Обмежена максимальна пропозиція + низька інфляція = потенціал для довгострокового зростання цін.
Прозорий розподіл токенів = краща довіра до проєкту та нижчий ризик централізованого контролю.
Висока FDV з низькою поточною ринковою капіталізацією = можливі сигнали переоцінки.
Тепер, коли ви розумієте токеноміку SERAPH, досліджуйте ціну токена SERAPH в реальному часі!
