Bittensor (TAO) Tokenomics och prisanalys
Utforska viktiga tokenomics och prisdata för Bittensor(TAO), inklusive marknadsvärde, leveransuppgifter, FDV och prishistorik.
Bittensor is an open-source protocol that powers a decentralized, blockchain-based, tokenized machine learning network. The project is designed to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence by introducing an optimized training strategy in which models interact in an incentivized, iterative ecosystem, while also advancing a more equitable and collaborative approach to its ownership and access.
Djupgående token-struktur för Bittensor(TAO)
Dyk djupare in i hur TAO-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.
Bittensor’s TAO token underpins a decentralized network for AI and digital commodity markets. Its token economics are designed to incentivize network participation, ensure fair distribution, and support long-term sustainability. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the TAO token’s issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Fair Launch: No pre-mine or ICO; all TAO tokens are distributed via network participation.
- Maximum Supply: 21 million TAO.
- Emission Schedule: TAO is issued at a fixed rate per block (1 TAO every 12 seconds, ~7,200 TAO/day initially).
- Halvening Cycle: The emission rate halves each time 50% of the remaining supply is issued, not at fixed block intervals but based on total issuance. This is similar to Bitcoin but with a unique twist: tokens recycled (burned) back into the unissued supply can delay halving events.
- Recycling Mechanism: Fees for transactions, miner/validator registration, and other network actions are recycled (burned and reissued), affecting the halving timeline.
Issuance Schedule Table
|Halvening Start Date
|Daily Emission
|Periods (days)
|2021-01-03
|546,113
|129
|2021-11-21
|9,953,887
|1,389
|2025-09-10
|5,250,000
|1,458
|2029-09-07
|2,625,000
|1,458
|2033-09-04
|1,312,500
|1,458
|2037-09-02
|656,250
|1,459
|2041-08-30
|328,125
|1,458
|2045-08-27
|164,063
|1,458
|2049-08-24
|82,031
|1,458
|2053-08-21
|41,016
|1,459
|2057-08-19
|20,508
|1,458
|2061-08-16
|10,254
|1,458
|2065-08-13
|5,127
|1,458
|2068-08-10
|2,563
|1,459
|2071-08-07
|1,282
|1,458
Allocation Mechanism
- 100% of TAO is distributed to network participants (miners and validators) via daily emissions, with no team, foundation, or investor allocation.
- Subnet Distribution: Emissions are first allocated to subnets by the root network (SN 0), where 64 top validators by stake vote on the allocation.
- Within Each Subnet:
- Owner: 18%
- Miners: 41%
- Validators: 41%
- Of the validator share, 82% is distributed to delegators (those who stake TAO with validators), and 18% remains with the validators.
Allocation Table
|Recipient
|% of Subnet Emission
|Notes
|Subnet Owner
|18%
|Fixed allocation
|Miners
|41%
|For computational work
|Validators
|41%
|For validation and governance
|- Delegators
|33.62% (82% of 41%)
|Stakers supporting validators
|- Validators
|7.38% (18% of 41%)
|Direct validator reward
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Work Token Model: TAO must be staked to participate as a validator or miner. The more TAO staked, the more work a participant can perform and the more rewards they can earn.
- Delegation: Tokenholders can delegate TAO to validators to earn a share of rewards.
- Payments: TAO is used for:
- Subnet creation fees (minimum 100 TAO, variable by demand)
- Transaction fees (recycled)
- Registration fees for miners/validators (variable, recycled)
- Incentive Dynamics:
- Miners and validators are rewarded based on performance, as determined by the Yuma Consensus (YC) mechanism, which aggregates validator rankings of miner output.
- Subnet owners can update incentive mechanisms to optimize performance, creating a continuous improvement loop.
- Dynamic Emissions: A proposed (not yet implemented) “Dynamic TAO” model would allow emissions to subnets to be adjusted based on price signals and activity, further aligning incentives with value creation.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- No Explicit Lockups: There are no vesting or lockup periods for TAO; all tokens are distributed daily to miners and validators.
- Staking: TAO must be staked to participate as a validator or to be eligible for delegation rewards. Unstaking is subject to network rules but is not a time-locked process.
- Unlocking Schedule: Tokens are unlocked daily as part of the emission schedule. For example, from September 15, 2025, to December 23, 2025, 3,601 TAO are unlocked daily, representing 0.04% of circulating supply per day.
Unlocking Table (Sample)
|Date
|Unlocked TAO
|% of Circulating Supply
|2025-09-15
|3,601
|0.04%
|2025-09-16
|3,601
|0.04%
|...
|...
|...
|2025-12-23
|3,601
|0.04%
Additional Mechanisms
- Recycling: Fees and certain actions burn TAO, which is then reissued as part of new emissions, affecting the halving schedule and overall inflation.
- Governance: TAO holders influence subnet emissions via validator voting. A bicameral governance system (Triumvirate and Senate) currently controls protocol upgrades, with plans for further decentralization.
- No Claims or Rights: TAO does not confer capital, voting rights in the foundation, or profit-sharing rights.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Daily, halvening cycle, 21M cap, recycling delays halving
|Allocation
|100% to miners/validators; subnets: 18% owner, 41% miners, 41% validators (82% to delegators)
|Usage
|Staking, delegation, subnet creation, transaction/registration fees
|Incentives
|Performance-based rewards, dynamic emissions (proposed), continuous improvement loop
|Locking
|No explicit lockups; staking required for participation
|Unlocking
|Daily, per emission schedule, no vesting
Nuances and Implications
- Decentralized AI Market: Bittensor’s model commoditizes AI and digital resources, rewarding contributors in a competitive, open market.
- Sustainability: The halvening and recycling mechanisms ensure long-term sustainability and gradual reduction of inflation.
- Scalability and Flexibility: Subnets can define their own incentive mechanisms, allowing for rapid adaptation and specialization.
- Governance Evolution: While currently foundation-controlled, the system is designed to transition toward greater community ownership.
Limitations and Risks
- Validator Concentration: As of late 2024, a small number of validators control a significant portion of staked TAO, which may impact decentralization.
- Manual Emission Allocation: The current system relies on manual validator voting for subnet emissions, which may face scalability challenges as the network grows.
- Dynamic TAO Proposal: The proposed dynamic emission model is not yet implemented, so current emissions remain fixed per the halvening schedule.
Actionable Insights
- For Participants: Staking and delegation are the primary means to earn rewards. Subnet creation and operation require technical expertise and TAO for fees.
- For Developers: Subnets offer a flexible platform for building specialized AI and digital commodity markets.
- For Observers: Monitor governance developments and the implementation of dynamic emissions for future changes in token economics.
This comprehensive overview reflects the current state of Bittensor’s token economics as of September 2025, based on the latest available data and documentation.
Bittensor (TAO) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden
Att förstå tokenomiken i Bittensor (TAO) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.
Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:
Totalt utbud:
Det maximala antalet TAO-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.
Cirkulerande utbud
Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.
Maxutbud:
Taket för hur många TAO-tokens som kan finnas totalt.
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.
Inflationstakt:
Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.
Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?
Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.
Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.
Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.
Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.
Nu när du förstår TAO:s tokenomics, utforska TAO-tokens pris i realtid!
Bittensor (TAO) Prishistorik
