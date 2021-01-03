Dive deeper into how TAO tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting.

Bittensor’s TAO token underpins a decentralized, incentive-driven network for AI and computational resources. Its tokenomics are designed to balance network growth, security, and utility through a dynamic, emission-based model. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

Maximum Supply: 21,000,000 TAO

21,000,000 TAO Issuance Rate: 1 TAO is issued every block (approximately every 12 seconds), equating to 7,200 TAO per day.

1 TAO is issued every block (approximately every 12 seconds), equating to 7,200 TAO per day. Halvening Cycle: The issuance rate is halved each time 50% of the remaining supply to be mined is issued. The first halvening occurs after 50% of the total supply is mined, and subsequent halvenings occur at each 50% threshold of the remaining supply.

The issuance rate is halved each time 50% of the remaining supply to be mined is issued. The first halvening occurs after 50% of the total supply is mined, and subsequent halvenings occur at each 50% threshold of the remaining supply. Dynamic Emissions: The protocol can dynamically adjust emissions to subnets based on price signals and subnet performance, as proposed in the Dynamic TAO architecture.

Allocation Mechanism

Token Distribution Table

Recipient Allocation (%) Description Subnet Owner 18% Fixed allocation for subnet owners Miners 41% Incentivizes computational and blockchain-related services Validators 41% Rewards for network governance and validation duties └─ Delegators (82% of 41%) Delegators receive the majority of validator rewards via delegation └─ Validators (18% of 41%) Validators retain a smaller portion for direct contribution

Subnet Allocation: Emissions from the root network are distributed to subnets based on validator votes.

Emissions from the root network are distributed to subnets based on validator votes. Validator Delegation: Within the validator share, 82% is distributed to delegators, and 18% remains with validators.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Primary Use: TAO is used to incentivize miners, validators, and subnet owners for contributing resources and maintaining network security.

TAO is used to incentivize miners, validators, and subnet owners for contributing resources and maintaining network security. Subnet Creation Fee: Users pay a minimum of 100 TAO to create a subnet, with the fee potentially increasing based on demand.

Users pay a minimum of 100 TAO to create a subnet, with the fee potentially increasing based on demand. Staking: As of December 2024, ~5.97 million TAO (~80.95% of the total token supply) is staked across validators, with significant concentration among the top five validators.

As of December 2024, ~5.97 million TAO (~80.95% of the total token supply) is staked across validators, with significant concentration among the top five validators. Rewards: Participants earn TAO for performing useful tasks (mining, validating, subnet operation) and can receive additional rewards and fees.

Participants earn TAO for performing useful tasks (mining, validating, subnet operation) and can receive additional rewards and fees. Recycling: TAO tokens sent to the “recycle bin” are removed from circulation and returned to the unissued supply for future emissions.

Locking Mechanism

Staking Lock: TAO tokens staked with validators are locked for the duration of the staking period, which is determined by the network’s protocol and validator requirements.

TAO tokens staked with validators are locked for the duration of the staking period, which is determined by the network’s protocol and validator requirements. Delegation: Delegators can stake TAO with validators, subject to the validator’s terms and the network’s staking rules.

Unlocking Time

Allocation Recipient Unlock Start Date Unlock End Date Unlock Mechanism TAO Miners and Validators 2021-01-03 2075-08-03 100% allocation, distributed daily with halvening

Continuous Unlocking: All TAO emissions are distributed daily to miners and validators, with the unlocking process continuing until the maximum supply is reached (projected to 2075).

All TAO emissions are distributed daily to miners and validators, with the unlocking process continuing until the maximum supply is reached (projected to 2075). No Cliff or Vesting: There is no evidence of cliff or vesting schedules; tokens are unlocked and distributed as they are mined.

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance 1 TAO/block (~12s), halvening at 50% mined, dynamic emissions possible Allocation 18% Subnet Owner, 41% Miners, 41% Validators (82% to Delegators, 18% to Validators) Usage/Incentives Mining, validation, subnet creation, staking, delegation, network fees Locking Staking lock for validators and delegators Unlocking Daily, continuous, from 2021-01-03 to 2075-08-03, no cliff/vesting

Additional Notes

Governance: Validator votes determine subnet emission allocations. Proposals like Dynamic TAO may further optimize emissions based on subnet value.

Validator votes determine subnet emission allocations. Proposals like Dynamic TAO may further optimize emissions based on subnet value. Network Security: The incentive structure is designed to maximize honest participation and resist collusion.

The incentive structure is designed to maximize honest participation and resist collusion. Scalability: The architecture supports dynamic subnet creation and emission adjustment to meet AI and computational demand.

Bittensor’s tokenomics are engineered for long-term sustainability, decentralization, and adaptability, supporting a robust ecosystem for decentralized AI and computational services.