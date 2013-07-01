Stellar (XLM) tokenomika
Stellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.
Overview
Stellar (XLM) is the native token of the Stellar network, a Layer-1 blockchain designed for payments, asset issuance, and decentralized finance (DeFi). The token economics of Stellar have evolved significantly since its launch in 2014, with major changes to issuance, allocation, and incentive mechanisms. Below is a detailed breakdown of the key components of Stellar's token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: At launch, the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) controlled the entire initial supply of ~105 billion XLM.
- Inflation: Originally, XLM had a 1% annual inflation rate, with new tokens minted weekly and distributed based on user-designated "inflation destinations." This mechanism was deprecated on October 28, 2019, following a validator vote.
- Burn Events: On November 4, 2019, SDF burned ~55 billion XLM (~52% of the initial supply), reducing the total supply to ~50 billion XLM. No further inflation or minting occurs.
Allocation Mechanism
Historical and Current Allocations
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Initial/Current % of Supply
|Unlocking/Distribution Notes
|Ecosystem Incentives
|Rewards for external teams, grants, hackathons, community fund, R&D
|~50% (historical), 4% (current SDF)
|Irregular unlocks, SDF discretion
|Use-Case Investment
|Investments in new products, enterprise fund
|20% (current SDF)
|SDF discretion, grants, investments
|User Acquisition
|Marketing, PR, communications, user growth
|12% (current SDF)
|SDF discretion, marketing support
|Direct Development
|SDF operations, salaries, overhead
|~24% (current SDF)
|SDF discretion, operational expenses
|Burned
|Tokens permanently removed from supply
|~52% (historical)
|One-time event (Nov 2019)
- Airdrops: Historically, SDF conducted large airdrops (e.g., partnerships with Binance, Blockchain.com, BTC/XRP holders), but these programs ended in 2019.
- Current SDF Holdings: As of early 2024, SDF controls ~60% of the total supply, distributed across the categories above.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
Core Functions of XLM
- Medium of Exchange: Used for sending/receiving value and as a bridge currency for cross-asset swaps on Stellar's decentralized exchange (SDEX).
- Minimum Balance Requirement: Accounts must maintain a minimum XLM balance (currently 1 XLM for account reserve, plus 0.5 XLM per trustline/asset held) to prevent spam.
- Transaction Fees: XLM is used to pay network transaction fees, which are minimal and help prevent spam.
- Ecosystem Incentives: XLM is distributed via grants, hackathons, and the Stellar Community Fund to incentivize development and ecosystem growth.
- No Staking/Validator Rewards: There are no monetary rewards for validators or tokenholders (staking, dividends, or liquidity rewards). Inflationary rewards ended in 2019.
Community and Governance
- Stellar Community Fund (SCF): Grants are awarded to projects via a community voting process (Neural Quorum Governance), with SDF oversight.
- Bug Bounty Program: XLM bounties are awarded for discovering vulnerabilities in the protocol.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
Token Unlocks and Vesting
- Irregular Unlock Schedule: Major allocations (Ecosystem Incentives, Escrow, Marketing/Operations) have been unlocked in large, irregular tranches, often at SDF discretion.
- No Standard Vesting: There is no fixed, protocol-enforced vesting schedule for SDF-controlled tokens; unlocks are typically "instant" upon SDF decision.
- No User Locking: There is no protocol-level staking or user token locking for rewards or governance.
Example Unlock Table
|Unlock Date
|Amount Unlocked (XLM)
|Allocation Category
|Allocation Description
|Vesting Start
|Vesting End
|Vesting Granularity
|Unlock Type
|2023-04-05
|3,000,000,000
|Ecosystem Incentives
|50% allocation, irregular unlock schedule
|2023-04-05
|2023-04-05
|instant
|Instant
|2023-04-05
|3,000,000,000
|Escrow
|18% allocation, irregular unlock schedule
|2023-04-05
|2023-04-05
|instant
|Instant
|2023-04-05
|3,000,000,000
|Marketing/Operations
|25.82% allocation, irregular unlock schedule
|2023-04-05
|2023-04-05
|instant
|Instant
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
- Note: All major unlocks are "instant" and not subject to time-based vesting.
Summary Table: Stellar Token Economics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply (~50B XLM post-burn), no inflation since Oct 2019
|Allocation
|SDF controls ~60% (Direct Dev, Ecosystem, Use-Case, User Acquisition); rest in circulation
|Usage
|Payments, DEX bridge, minimum balance, transaction fees, ecosystem grants
|Incentives
|Grants, hackathons, bug bounties, community fund; no staking or validator rewards
|Locking
|No protocol-level user locking; SDF unlocks are discretionary and instant
|Unlocking
|Irregular, SDF-controlled, not time-based; no standard vesting for SDF allocations
Additional Notes
- Smart Contracts: With the launch of Soroban (2024), Stellar now supports Rust-based smart contracts, expanding XLM's utility in DeFi and dApps.
- DeFi Growth: As of mid-2025, Stellar's DeFi TVL exceeds $64M, with several protocols surpassing $10M in TVL, reflecting growing ecosystem adoption.
- Governance: While SDF manages major allocations, community input is increasing via the SCF and Neural Quorum Governance.
Conclusion
Stellar's token economics are characterized by a fixed post-burn supply, SDF-controlled discretionary unlocks, and a focus on ecosystem growth through grants and incentives rather than staking or inflationary rewards. The network's design prioritizes efficiency, low fees, and broad accessibility, with ongoing evolution as DeFi and smart contract capabilities expand.
For further technical details and developer resources, see the Stellar Developer Docs.
